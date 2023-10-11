Facing rape charge, former KU basketball player Arterio Morris enrolls at Garden City CC

Former Kansas men’s basketball player Arterio Morris, who was dismissed from the Jayhawks after being arrested on a felony rape charge in late September, is now enrolled at Garden City Community College.

Garden City CC athletic director Mike Pilosof confirmed Morris’ enrollment to The Star via email.

“I can confirm that he is enrolled,” Pilosof said. “However, because this is an ongoing legal matter, we can’t comment any further.

News of Morris’ new destination first circulated on the social media platform X from the account: @JucoRecruiting.

On Wednesday morning, The Star obtained an affidavit that contained new details of the late-August rape accusation against Morris, including what the 18-year-old victim alleged to KU police during a Sept. 1 interview.

The affidavit, which redacted the names of the victim and witnesses, alleges Morris raped the victim inside a room at McCarthy Hall, the KU men’s basketball players’ dorm.

In the affidavit, the victim alleged Morris pulled her onto his lap “without consent after being told multiple times” by the victim that she “didn’t want to do anything” and raped her.

The victim then said after she attempted “to get off Morris, he pulled her back down … turned her over on her back” and eventually “held her down by her neck,” all while she both verbally told him to stop — “Stop. This really hurts,” she said, according to the affidavit — and attempted to push Morris off of her.

“A few minutes after the incident,” the victim “disclosed what had happened” to two witnesses, “who were in a nearby bedroom,” the affidavit says.

Morris’ first court date is set for 3 p.m. on Oct. 18, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Star.

The penalties for the charge — “a severity level 1 person felony,” per court documents — range from 147 months (12 years, 3 months) to 653 months (54 years, 5 months) in prison and/or a fine of up to $300,000 and 36 months of post-release supervision.

Morris was arrested on Sept. 29 and released shortly after on a bond of $75,000, according to Douglas County logs. He has not publicly commented on the case but appeared to share a vague social media post about false accusations against college basketball players before deactivating his X account.