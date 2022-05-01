‘Facing Nolan’ film is touching tribute to Texas Rangers legend Nolan Ryan, wife Ruth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stefan Stevenson
·5 min read
Utopia via AP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Texas Rangers
    Texas Rangers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nolan Ryan
    Nolan Ryan
    American baseball player

Trying to cram 27 years of historic baseball into one film seems hard enough.

But “Facing Nolan,” a new documentary about the legendary career of Nolan Ryan, pulls it off and then some.

The one-hour, 42-minute film, directed by Bradley Jackson, has a limited release and 7 p.m. showtime on May 24 at many area movie theaters.

The film traces Ryan’s life and career, from his days growing up the youngest of six kids in Alvin to his passion of cattle ranching in retirement. Jackson and his editor, Erik McMichael, elegantly weave the viewer through Ryan’s entire career, from courting his future wife Ruth in high school, to making his MLB debut with the New York Mets in 1966 at 19.

In fact, the film is as much a love story about Nolan and Ruth, who married in 1967, as it is a love letter to Ryan’s storied, almost mythical, career.

The film was shown after the Rangers’ 7-3 win over the Braves on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

When sons Reid and Reese Ryan were approached about the film, it was Ruth who had to sell Nolan on the idea.

Early in Ryan’s career, it was Ruth who talked him out of giving up when he was struggling to find his command.

Somehow Jackson was able to squeeze in all of Ryan’s monumental baseball achievements — he owns 51 MLB records — while also contrasting all of the archival footage with present-day Ryan: having a large family dinner, fishing with grandchildren on the ranch, or sifting cattle to be sold.

Meanwhile, the heavy hitters who help give voice to “Facing Nolan” include Hall of Famers George Brett, Rod Carew and Dave Winfield. Former teammates from his days with the Mets, Angels, Astros, and Rangers are abundant, including former Rangers manager Bobby Valentine, Tom Grieve, Steve Buechele, Pudge Rodriguez, and Bobby Witt.

Former President George W. Bush, who was the managing general partner of the Rangers organization from April 1989 to December 1994, when he was elected Texas governor, reminisces about first learning of the young, hard-throwing Texan pitching for the Mets, a team originally owned in part by Bush’s great uncle. One of the highlights of the film is Bush reacting to footage of Ryan recording his 5,000th strikeout in August 1989.

Wisely, Jackson keeps the focus on Ryan’s legendary playing days and his off-the-field family life. His time working in the Rangers front office and as an Astros adviser are not mentioned.

All of the historic moments are covered in depth, with thrilling footage and audio and put in context from those involved. Mets catcher Jerry Grote, for example, is convinced Ryan was throwing closer to 107 mph Ryan was still trying to find his command.

We learn how much Ryan doubted his abilities early on. And how his career began to turn around after being traded to the Angels in 1972.

“I had no clue whether I belonged or not,” said Ryan, who was installing air conditioners in the offseason to supplement his income. He thought of pursuing a career as a veterinarian, thinking his life in baseball would be limited.

Angels pitching coach Tom Morgan helped refine Ryan’s delivery, however, and the mythical moments started coming at a rapid pace. Four no-hitters, including two in 1973 in which he recorded a record 383 strikeouts. The story about Norm Cash taking a table leg to the plate during Ryan’s no-hitter against the Tigers in ‘73? Sounds like folklore, right? It happened and it’s in the documentary.

Throughout the film, an actor portrays Ryan on the mound at pivotal moments in an attempt to draw the viewer in deeper. It’s not a distraction, but perhaps unnecessary. More scintillating are players such as Brett, Pete Rose and Craig Biggio, who caught Ryan as an Astros rookie in 1988, describing the sound of a Nolan Ryan fastball. You could hear it sizzling as it came to the plate before popping in the catcher’s mitt.

After eight seasons with the Astros, Ryan signed with the Rangers, wanting to prove that he still had something left in the tank. The Yankees and Angels expressed interest, as did a team in Japan. But when the Rangers were on board, that was the perfect fit for Ryan, who liked the idea of staying in Texas.

“I’m proud to be a Texan. There’s a mystique about it,” Ryan says.

His move north to Arlington proved to be genius. Not only was he still productive, but at times he was also dominating players half his age. He threw his record sixth and seventh no-hitters, struck out Ricky Henderson for No. 5,000, and added to his legend pitching through a bloody busted lip and putting Robin Ventura in a headlock during a brawl at age 46 on Aug. 4, 1993.

“Texans just love that,” Bush says with a laugh of the Ventura fight.

“One of the scariest moments of my life,” said Ryan, who fell to the turf under a pile of brawling players before Bo Jackson pulled him up.

The film moves back and forth in time, which keeps the pacing swift while also helping to put moments in perspective. The Ventura brawl, for example, is shown in contrast to what had happened 13 years earlier to the day (eerily) when the Padres’ Dave Winfield charged Ryan after an inside pitch.

“He wasn’t fully committed,” Winfield joked, referring to Ventura’s hesitation as he approached Ryan on the mound.

The film succeeds at capturing Ryan’s legend but also helps humanize him. Some of the best moments are of Ryan enjoying time with his grandkids, many of whom never saw him play.

Former Star-Telegram columnist Randy Galloway tries to sum up Ryan’s legacy near the end of the film.

“Everything about Nolan Ryan is rather mythical,” Galloway said. “And I think always will be. Long after us, he’ll still be mythical.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Missing 1987 Chevy Camaro Pulled From Reservoir

    It was reported stolen 32 years ago.

  • 72-year-old John Force wins NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

    John Force won the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on Sunday at zMAX Dragway for his 155th Funny Car victory. The 72-year-old Force beat Robert Hight, Ron Capps and Mike McIntire Jr. in the final with a 3.914-second run at 328.66 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS. Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Stanley Cup playoff preview: A look at some of the key storylines

    The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup inside the NHL's 2020 post-season bubble, then repeated last July following a pandemic-shortened campaign accented by one-and-done divisions based on geography. Despite some COVID-19 challenges, the league managed to pull off an 82-game schedule in 2021-22 and is now set to return to its usual playoff format. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the storylines with the league's second season primed to start Monday night: PRESIDENTS' TROPHY CURSE

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-3, win Metropolitan Division title

    NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, rookie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 31 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-3 Tuesday night to clinch the Metropolitan Division title. Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina, and Brady Skjei had two assists. The Hurricanes, who won their second straight division title after winning the realigned Central Division in last year's shortened season, set franchise records with 53 wins a

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble