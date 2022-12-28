Facing Georgia provides Ohio State the chance to quiet doubters after recent failures | Opinion

ATLANTA — By any realistic, objective measurement, Ohio State is one of the healthiest programs in college football. Since 2012, the Buckeyes have lost a mere 14 games — one fewer than Alabama in the same span of time. They’re one of just six programs in the last decade to win a national championship. And on Saturday, they’ll compete in the College Football Playoff for a fifth time, which is more than everybody except Alabama and Clemson.

Strangely, though, this is a sport where narratives often matter more than results. And the narrative around Ohio State, particularly in the last month, hasn’t been flattering.

The Buckeyes know this. They can’t help but know it because, on Nov. 26, they got blown out by Michigan for a second consecutive year, a loss of such magnitude that they spent the next week thinking they were doomed to another listless month of preparation for a bowl they didn’t really want to play in.

“Last year we went to the Rose Bowl, we won the Rose Bowl,” receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr., said. “That was all good, but it was a failure.”

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams (3) celebrates after a pass reception against Indiana at Ohio Stadium.

If the standard for Ohio State is playoff-or-bust, then by definition the reprieve they were given to face No. 1 Georgia here means it’s a successful year. As daunting as the task they face might be, there are 128 Bowl Subdivision programs that would gladly take Ohio State’s place.

But it’s not quite that simple. Though the Buckeyes themselves have an endless supply of gratitude for this opportunity, for a second chance that wasn’t guaranteed, what happens on New Year’s Eve feels like an inflection point — both for the current iteration of Ohio State football, and, just as importantly, for the narrative and the mood that surrounds it.

These things, of course, are much harder to define than wins and losses. But you know it when you see it. And at Ohio State, the line of demarcation isn’t necessarily whether you win a national championship but whether you are competing at a level where it’s possible to do so.

Until the Michigan loss in 2021, it never would have occurred to anyone who follows college football closely that Ohio State is on the wrong side of that line. But after a second consecutive Wolverine humiliation, it’s now a jump ball whether the Buckeyes are built to win at the absolute highest level of the sport or whether they’ve become a soft, finesse program whose culture caves in when they’re challenged physically by similarly talented teams.

“I think the whole month has been a really good month for us,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “I think there’s been a focus on really high levels of execution. I think there’s been a focus on overall physicality at practice. As we finished our work in Columbus, you could see there was just an energy as (we) headed down here.”

Of course that’s what Day is going to say, but fans aren’t in the mood anymore for empty promises. Day was promoted in 2019 to continue what Urban Meyer had mostly succeeded in doing for the previous seven seasons.

Despite a few on-field hiccups and the controversy that eventually forced him out, Meyer had gotten the Buckeyes to the point where they weren’t just dominating the Big Ten, they transcended it. Ohio State might have played a Big Ten schedule, but it had the aura of an SEC powerhouse that you could envision matching up well with the Alabamas and Clemsons every year.

But you can only fall short of that expectation so many times before everyone understands that, in fact, it’s no longer true. And that’s why the stakes of this game are so enormously high for Ohio State.

Nobody could get upset with Day for getting blasted by Alabama, 52-24, in the national championship game at the end of a difficult season defined by COVID-19 in 2020. But last year, it was undeniable that Ohio State lost and lost soundly to the two most physical teams on its schedule in Oregon and Michigan.

That’s why it was so crucial for Ohio State to beat the Wolverines this time. It’s why they overhauled their defensive coaching staff, bringing in coordinator Jim Knowles after a blockbuster season at Oklahoma State. It’s why they talked all season about physical toughness and proving they could run the ball.

So when it all goes up in smoke in a second half against Michigan where the Buckeyes scored three points and once again got manhandled at the line of scrimmage, it's understandable why there’s equal parts dread and celebration in Columbus about facing a Georgia team that is pretty much a more talented version of the Wolverines.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) pursues Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy during the second half at Ohio Stadium.

“I expect people to fold and twist and change and turn on me. It’s not nothing new,” quarterback C.J. Stroud said. “It is what it is. You've got to go out there and play the game for why you want to play. If we start playing why everybody else wants us to play and do things everybody else wants us to do then I think we’ll get off schedule and not be Buckeyes and not be who we are to get here, so I definitely am not surprised.”

In a sense, it’s an unfortunate microcosm of what college football has become that Ohio State fans rarely get to enjoy much of anything these days despite winning 45 of their last 50 games, or that even their own players refer to a Rose Bowl winning season as a failure because they weren’t in the College Football Playoff.

But everything in the ecosystem of these elite programs has been oriented toward its impact on winning national titles. For instance, the recent early recruiting period saw Ohio State lose the commitment of five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola and fail to close the deal on five-star edge rusher Damon Wilson, who chose Georgia. The Buckeyes currently have the No. 6 recruiting class, and with everything else that has gone on in the last month, it reinforces the feeling they have fallen behind.

“Pretty high standards,” running back Chip Trayanum said. “But that’s what you come here for. As long as we get this big one, I feel like hopefully all that noise will go away.”

If the Buckeyes upset Georgia, it won’t just go away, it will validate everything Ohio State has worked toward. It will be as if the angst never existed. Even if they come close, some semblance of confidence may be restored.

But if Ohio State once again looks like it’s competing in a lesser weight class than the best program in college football, there will be no way to reconcile difference between the mood of its fan base and Day’s winning percentage as head coach.

Day surely yearns to win a national title one day with the Buckeyes. But for now, changing the narrative even a little bit is far more important to his long-term future.

