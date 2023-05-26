Facing ‘crisis,’ band cancels major, sold-out Boise concert for second straight summer

For the second straight summer, alternative-rock group Rainbow Kitten Surprise will not perform for a sold-out crowd at Outlaw Field in Boise as planned.

At least fans got more notice this time.

The group — slated to headline the Idaho Botanical Garden’s 4,000-capacity venue on Sept. 19 — has canceled all of its remaining tour dates in 2023.

Last year, the bad Boise news came the day before the show. The band also nixed all of its remaining July and August dates as part of the announcement.

In that instance, singer Ela Melo explained in an online post that the challenges of being on tour had become too much. “As amazing as it has been singing and dancing with you every night, the toll of life on the road has finally reached its breaking point. I have decided it is in my and our best interest to take this time to regroup and focus on my mental health.”

This time? The band posted on social media this week that it had “come to the decision to put our health as our only priority right now. One of our members is in a medical crisis. To make sure they have the time to get the proper treatment, we have decided to take down the entire year of shows and turn off the lights for now.”

Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden is the most popular outdoor concert venue inside Boise city limits.

Like last year’s concert, this one had sold out months in advance.

“We have asked our promoters and their ticketing partners to refund your ticket purchases to our headline shows,” the group posted. “You should be getting communication from them in the upcoming weeks.”

Founded in 2013 in North Carolina, Rainbow Kitten Surprise has exploded in popularity in recent years. This year’s tour was on track to be a huge success.

“We know how confusing it must be for you to watch RKS go from an amazing and happy tour of Europe to cancelled shows six weeks later,” the band posted. “We read every one of your posts and validate that your pain and frustrations are real.

“... We are hopeful that one day soon Rainbow Kitten Surprise can return in full glory and pick up where we left off. We know not to take your enthusiasm for our music for granted. So, for now, we bid you farewell and when we meet again soon, we hope that you will give us another chance.”