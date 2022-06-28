Facility able to manufacture 40M COVID-19 vaccine doses a year opens in Saskatoon

SASKATOON — A new centre that can develop up to 40 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine a year has opened in Saskatoon.

The University of Saskatchewan's Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization has completed the construction of its Level 3 containment facility.

That means it can make both human and animal vaccines for dangerous viruses.

Officials say the facility will allow Canada to manufacture its own vaccines and be less reliant on other countries.

The university says the Level 3 categorization makes the facility the first of its kind in Canada.

Achieving that level takes the lab one step closer to establishing the facility as Canada's centre for pandemic research.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022.

