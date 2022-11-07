Facilitating Global Collaboration: IOF Presents New Aspirations for Orthodontics Breakthrough

International Orthodontics Foundation Limited
·3 min read

The International Orthodontics Foundation (IOF) Research Grants is a unique program since it has no geographic restriction and is open to a global audience.

Silvercord, HongKong, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In October, the Forsyth Institute conducted its first global orthodontics-focused innovation forum named the Forsyth Orthodontic Symposium: in memorial of Dr. Moorrees. The International Orthodontic Foundation (IOF) was proudly the major sponsor of this event.

The Forsyth Orthodontic Symposium gathered global academic, industry, and investment leaders in the same room to promote interaction and accelerate innovation. Mr. Dai Feng and Mr. Donald Huang, the co-chairman of the board of IOF, along with IOF’s founding committee members, introduced the organization to the world and shared their insights on the future of orthodontics.

As a newly emerging foundation, the IOF aims to promote innovative research, offering advanced field practices while preparing clinical professionals through education, research, and communication. Just as Donald Huang highlighted in his speech, IOF strives to “help [all] clinicians with their life-long development of professional skills in orthodontics, regardless of where you are from.”

LETTING THE IOF’S MISSION AND VISION BE HEARD ALL OVER THE WORLD

The Forsyth Orthodontic Symposium created a platform that allowed both academics and industry experts an opportunity for in-depth discussion while bridging differences, which was deeply valued by all attendees. In fact, the IOF’s vision of improving orthodontic developments is through collaboration, innovation, and exchange, which well aligns with the symposium’s mission. Founded by a group of like-minded and leading orthodontic experts in North America, Europe, and Asia, IOF has been constantly seeking new ways to enable orthodontic clinicians.

Dr. Ravindra Nanda, adjunct professor of the Forsyth Institute and co-founding committee member of the IOF, highlighted that the IOF was founded as a passion project to establish “an independent non-profit organization [that will] give back to the orthodontic community by promoting access to education, supporting innovation, and providing research grants.” In addition, Donald Huang emphasized that the IOF strives to “provide [clinicians] with an international stage so that more people in the world can benefit from [their] ideas.”

Donald Huang elaborates on IOF’s objectives by identifying four under-funded areas crucial to the optimization of orthodontics, namely: international collaboration, support for translational research, promotion of innovative technologies, and independence from endorsing commercial products.

Regarding Education, the IOF’s primary aim is to provide access to world-renowned educational resources through various carefully developed courses, online materials, and events. To promote research, IOF’s goal is to support orthodontic clinicians and researchers to realize their dreams through research grants. For communication, the IOF is devoted to facilitating the link between academia and industry, along with enhanced collaboration among regions.

All in all, the IOF’s initiatives, particularly those mentioned in the Co-Chairman’s speech, were well received by those present, spreading the IOF’s mission across the international orthodontic community.

PRACTICING WHAT IOF PREACHES: IOF RESEARCH GRANTS

Apart from training and education, the IOF is committed to funding world-class research through its own Research Grant Program, a global scientific research fund that promotes emerging and technological innovation and progress in orthodontics.

The program consists of significant importance and implications for the future of orthodontics, namely:

  • Allowing international collaboration without geographic boundaries

  • Focusing on translational research

  • Providing funding for research grants which are in short supply

  • Helping orthodontists achieve their dreams and passion

The IOF Research Grants is a unique program since it has no geographic restriction and is open to a global audience. In addition, IOF’s Review Committee will guide the applicants on how to improve their research projects by using their knowledge.

The application for the 2022-2023 IOF Research Grants Program is now closed. The Recipients of the Awards will be announced via the online portal on February 2023.

For more details, visit IOF’s official website.

Company: International Orthodontics Foundation Limited

Contact Person: Chris Xie

Email: xiaotian.xie@iofglobal.org

Website: https://www.iofglobal.org

Telephone: +862155821505

City: HongKong

Address: Unit 1603, 16/F Tower 1, Silvercord 30 Canton RD TST KL, HongKong

Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.


