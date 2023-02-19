Facial Injectables Market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030, According to Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, more than 41.0% of all sales will come from North America, making it the market leader, Asia-Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR, at 10.3%

Farmington, Feb. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Facial Injectables Market Size Was Valued At USD 16.1 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.1% From 2023 To 2030. Dermal fillers, which are injectable products for the face, are products that help make the face look younger. Most of the time, these injectable products for the face are used to treat wrinkles and other early signs of ageing, making the face look better. Most of the market is being driven by a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures and a rise in the number of people who want to look better. Also, the market is growing because more and more people are getting older and better facial injectables, like synthetic calcium hydroxyapatite fillers, are coming out. But strict regulations about injectable products and side effects like skin rashes slow down the growth of the market..

Facial Injectables Market Recent Developments:

In April 2020, Allergan launched JUVÉDERM VOLUX, the company's newest facial filler product developed for those who want a clearer chin and chin. These product launches not only introduce new products to more people, but also introduce new indications for use. For example, in August 2020, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. announced the launch of its RHA Dermal Filler line, the first and only FDA-approved dermal filler in the United States for the correction of dynamic facial lines and wrinkles. In addition, recent regulatory approvals in emerging markets for glabellar wrinkle indications in countries such as China are also expected to spur market growth. Therefore, these positive developments are expected to lead to strong growth projections for the market.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, more than 41.0% of all sales will come from North America, making it the market leader. This is because there are a lot of older people in the U.S. and Canada, which is expected to drive the demand for facial injections over the next few years. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons looked at the growth rate of cosmetic surgery products from 2000 to 2018. (ASPS). The number of people getting Botox injections went up by 845%. In the coming years, North America is expected to bring in the most money from facial injectables.

During the time frame of the forecast, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR, at 10.3%. Countries like India, Australia, and South Korea are on the side of this area. Facial injection treatments are likely to be in high demand in these developing countries because people care more and more about how they look. During the time frame of the forecast, India is expected to grow the fastest.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 9.1% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 16.1 Billion By Type Botox, Dermal Fillers, Other By Applications Hospitals, Clinics, Cosmetic Centers, Other By Generation Gen X, Boomer, Millennials, Other By Companies Allergan, Merz Aesthetics, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Bloomega BioTechnology, Galderma, Ipsen Group, Suneva Medical, Polymekon, Visionmed, Syneron, Medytox, AQTIS Medical, ColBar LifeScience, SciVision Biotech, Hangzhou Techderm Biological Products, Qufu Guanglong Biochem, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

In the world we live in now, there is a growing demand for cosmetic procedures due to a number of factors and increased awareness. Also, as economies in developing countries around the world have grown, people's spending money has grown a lot. Because of this, more and more people are getting filler injections to improve how they look. Also, there has been a big shift in how people feel about these cosmetic procedures, which has made them less of a social outcast. At the moment, people of all ages are getting more and more interested in cosmetic procedures. Also, the fact that these products have more security features makes it easier for people to use them. Statistics from the International Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery show that in India in 2019, there were 113,616 injections that didn't involve surgery (ISAPS).

Market Restraints:

Even though there is a strong and growing demand for cosmetic procedures like Botox and injectable fillers, there are some things that keep the market from growing. Some of the side effects of these procedures include pain, swelling at the injection site, getting an infection, redness, bruising, and the formation of lumps and bumps. Also, if the facial injection goes into a blood vessel, it can sometimes cause serious side effects like loss of vision, blurred vision, scarring, and even blindness. This is especially true in developing countries, where employees who haven't been trained can hurt customers seriously by accident. This is a big reason why people might not buy these products.

Facial Injectables Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Allergan, Merz Aesthetics, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Bloomega BioTechnology, Galderma, Ipsen Group, Suneva Medical, Polymekon, Visionmed, Syneron, Medytox, AQTIS Medical, ColBar LifeScience, SciVision Biotech, Hangzhou Techderm Biological Products, Qufu Guanglong Biochem, and Others.

By Types:

Botox

Dermal Fillers

Other

By Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Cosmetic Centers

Other

By Generation:

Gen X

Boomer

Millennials

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

