Facetheory D-to-c, Clean Skin Care Brand Raises 10 Million Pounds

PARIS — Facetheory, the direct-to-consumer, clean skin care brand, has raised 10 million pounds in a Series A funding round from Active Partners.

The investment will be used to drive growth in key international markets, including Europe and the U.S., recruit talent, and continue investing in research-and-development.

Investors are increasingly honing in on clean skin care brands as consumer demand for them rises, as well as on beauty brands with strong d-to-c models, which have shown robustness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jamie Shuker founded Facetheory in 2014 in South Yorkshire, the U.K., with the aim of providing consumers with the best clean skin care products at affordable prices. The brand includes moisturizers, cleansers, serums, toners, face oils, sun screen and makeup. Each product’s formulation is vegan and cruelty-free.

Products include the 200-ml. Loutrosoak Blooming Bath Oil for 9.99 pounds, the 50-ml. Relaxing Night Cream for 11.99 pounds, the 125-ml. Claribar Oil Control Face and Body Bar for 14.99 pounds and the 30-ml. Regenacalm Serum for 22.99 pounds.

During the past year, the digitally native brand has had more than 350,000 active consumers, of which 40 percent-plus were outside of the U.K. Facetheory’s annual sales have grown from 2 million pounds to 15 million pounds over the past three years.

Most of the brand’s 60 employees are based in South Yorkshire.

Active Partners’ investment team was led by Jason Mahendran and Janice Cargo, who will join Facetheory’s board.

“Today’s consumers don’t just want great skin care products. They want great skin care products that are clean, natural and that don’t cost the earth. Jamie recognized this, and the team has designed the most exceptional range of innovative, ingredient-led, natural products that consumers genuinely love,” said Cargo, in a statement. “The brand’s impressive track record and high repeat purchase rates speak for themselves, and this is truly one of the U.K.’s most exciting and fastest-growing direct-to-consumer skin care brands.”

“I founded Facetheory on the belief that consumers deserved better for their skin: better ingredients, better results and better prices. It’s been an incredible journey to date, and I’m so proud of the amazing community we have built so far from our home in South Yorkshire,” said Shuker. “I couldn’t be more excited to have Active Partners on board for this next phase of growth, and their deep expertise and experience in building exceptional, ethical consumer brands will be invaluable as we look to further build out our brilliant team and bring Facetheory’s products to a global audience.”

Active Partner supports brands through all stages of their growth and expansion. Among those with which it has partnered include members’ club Soho House; Leon, the natural fast-food restaurants, and Secret Cinema, for immersive entertainment.

