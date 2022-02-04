Facebook's Parent Company Just Took A Massive Hit. Here's Why.

Ryan Grenoble
·5 min read
Facebook's Parent Company Just Took A Massive Hit. Here's Why.

Shares in Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, plummeted 26% on Thursday after the social media conglomerate reported a decline in daily users and lower-than-expected ad revenue.

The change wiped more than $230 billion off the company’s value, making it the biggest one-day stock crash in history. (The previous record holder? Also Facebook, after a precipitous drop in 2018.)

Despite the crash, Facebook remains massively profitable, with a net income of $39 billion in 2021, 35% more than the year before.

But the drop-off portends trouble for all of Meta’s projects, including Facebook and its plans for domination of the so-called “metaverse.” So ― what’s making Wall Street nervous?

Facebook is losing users.

After years of growth, Meta just reported a quarterly decline in daily active users for the first time ever, dropping from 1.93 billion in the third quarter of last year to 1.929 billion by the end.

While that’s not the sharpest of drops, it’s nevertheless a significant one that’s been in the making for some time now ― and one with a clear link to the company’s bottom line. Meta makes money by showing ads to users. Fewer users means fewer ads and, therefore, lower revenue.

Documents leaked by former Facebook employee Frances Haugen show that Facebook’s user base, on average, has long been aging faster than the general population, leading executives to consider highly questionable strategies to attract younger users in a bid to stay relevant.

“Any future declines in the size of our active user base may adversely impact our ability to deliver ad impressions and, in turn, our financial performance,” the company warned in a securities filing, as USA Today reported this week.

Metaverse spending is causing mega-jitters.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s starry-eyed vision for a future in which everyone has a VR headset strapped to their face hasn’t convinced investors, who are less likely to tolerate big spending now for a speculative payoff at some vague point in the future.

The company dropped more than $10 billion on the plan last year, an eye-watering figure that Zuckerberg says will be even bigger in the coming years.

“Meta is sacrificing its core business model for its fascination with the metaverse,” Rachel Jones, an analyst with the research firm GlobalData, told The Associated Press. “Betting big on the metaverse isn’t a bad thing — the technology is set to be huge and provide a multitude of opportunities — but it will take at least another decade to really get going.”

It’s a big bet, and without a clearly articulated road map, it’s one that Wall Street appears less than eager to take.

Other Silicon Valley giants are no longer playing nice.

At one point, Google and Facebook were cozy enough that their CEOs allegedly signed off on an illegal advertising deal. Now they’re on slightly more adversarial terms, thanks to a tweak to Apple’s iOS last year that forced app makers, like Facebook, to ask permission before they can track users.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of those users said no, thereby limiting Facebook’s ability to target them with ads, and cutting off a source of revenue. But those advertisers didn’t disappear from the market. Instead, they’ve shifted their business to Google, which has access to consumer data independent of Apple.

Meta says Apple’s privacy tweak cost the company $10 billion in sales last year.

Shares for Facebook&#39;s parent company Meta dropped over 25% on Thursday following a report by Meta that revenue growth in the next quarter will be weaker than expected. Meta lost $230 billion from its market cap. (Photo: Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)
Shares for Facebook's parent company Meta dropped over 25% on Thursday following a report by Meta that revenue growth in the next quarter will be weaker than expected. Meta lost $230 billion from its market cap. (Photo: Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)

Facebook can’t buy its way back to relevance anymore.

In years past, Facebook countered threats to its social media dominance by acquiring would-be competitors and folding them into its universe. That’s how WhatsApp, Instagram and Oculus ended up in the Facebook world.

Zuckerberg reportedly tried to buy Snapchat for $3 billion but was rebuffed, leading Facebook to instead shamelessly clone Snapchat’s features and incorporate them into Instagram, which then quickly overtook the upstart app.

He attempted the same with TikTok ― and then, having failed, he tried to squash it by characterizing it as a threat to democracy. (The popular app’s Beijing-based ownership is a legitimate cause for concern.)

All that growth-via-acquisition has drawn the gaze of federal regulators, who have long considered taking antitrust action against Silicon Valley in general, and Facebook in particular. That scrutiny all but guarantees that any attempt to expand via further acquisition is dead in the water.

It’s hard to build the next TikTok. It’s even harder when talent doesn’t want to work with you.

If Facebook can’t buy its way back to relevance, it will need to build the next TikTok in-house. But that’s a harder proposition for Facebook now than it was a decade ago, when Facebook was a hot new startup and talented software engineers weren’t wary of its reputation.

Discontent has spread through the ranks at the company, with prominent employees staging walkouts and making noisy exits.

“I’m quitting because I can no longer stomach contributing to an organization that is profiting off hate in the US and globally,” Facebook software engineer Ashok Chandwaney wrote in a resignation letter shared within the company in 2020.

In a different resignation letter, Timothy Aveni, another engineer, accused Facebook of “providing a platform that enables politicians to radicalize individuals and glorify violence.”

“Facebook, complicit in the propagation of weaponized hatred, is on the wrong side of history,” he wrote.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • New Raiders coach McDaniels hopes for success in 2nd stint

    When Josh McDaniels was hired for his first head coaching job in Denver as a precocious 32-year-old, he flamed out almost immediately because he realizes now that he didn't really know what the job entailed. The experience with the Broncos that ended with his firing before the end of his second season humbled McDaniels, who then went back and spent another decade as a coordinator. Now 13 years later, he's ready for his next shot as a head coach with the Las Vegas Raiders and hopes the lessons he

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Wagner gets go-ahead layup in Magic's 110-108 win over Mavs

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 18 points, including the tiebreaking layup with 54 seconds remaining, and the Orlando Magic overcame Luka Doncic’s seventh triple-double of the season to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-108 on Sunday night. Chuma Okeke scored 19 points and helped Orlando win consecutive games for just the second time all season. Doncic finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Mavericks for his 43rd triple-double of his career, tying Fat Lever for 10th pla

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • 6 Danish men's hockey players test positive at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Denmark’s men’s hockey team held its first pre-Olympic practice Wednesday without six players after a spate of positive COVID-19 test results upon arriving in China. The Danish Olympic federation announced that forwards Matthias Asperup and Nick Olesen tested positive for the coronavirus and went into isolation. Former NHL forward Mikkel Boedker, veteran defenseman Markus Lauridsen and two taxi squad players also missed practice after testing positive, though the team believed the

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • Olympic Hockey Trivia: Legendary quotes, famous saves

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian hosts an impromptu Olympic hockey trivia game. Does José Théodore have an Olympic gold medal? Did Canada win the first gold medal in women's hockey? The Zone Time crew also take a midseason moment to reflect on predictions they made but would like to take back, and rank the NHL's best teams at the All-Star break.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.