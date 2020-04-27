Facebook Watch Greenlights Second Season Of True Crime Docuseries ‘Buried With Love’

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Facebook has set a second season of the true crime docuseries Buried with Love, which will air on Facebook Watch starting May 3.

The new season will be titled Buried with Love: The Watts Family Murders and will explore the triple homicide murder investigation of Chris Watts. This eight-part short-form series will put viewers in the role of the investigator by revealing surveillance footage and forensic evidence as it was discovered in real-time. The series will feature interrogation videos, confessions and news footage that will pave the way to the shocking truth in the twisted case of Watt’s missing wife Shannan and their two children. Shannan, who was pregnant at the time, was eventually discovered in a shallow grave.

“Buried With Love really taps into the thriving community of true crime lovers on Facebook, who have really become engaged with the tragic stories,” said Law&Crime Productions President Rachel Stockman. “We are thrilled to partner with Facebook again.”

The new season follows the debut season of Buried With Love which premiered last year in December and spotlighted Ohio high school cheerleader Brooke Skylar Richardson who was charged with murder after police found her newborn baby buried in her backyard.

Whitney Ellis returns to serve as executive producer and showrunner for season 2. Stockman will serve as executive producer alongside Law&Crime founder Dan Abrams.

