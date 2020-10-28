Facebook, Twitter and Google face questions from US senators

The chief executives of Facebook, Twitter, and Google faced more than three and a half hours of questions from US Senators on Wednesday.

At present, the firms cannot be sued over what their users post online, or the decisions they make over what to leave up and take down.

But some politicians have raised concerns that this "sweeping immunity" encourages bad behaviour.

The three CEOs say they need the law to be able to moderate content.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter's Jack Dorsey and Google's Sundar Pichai were summoned before the Senate after both Democrats and Republicans agreed to call them in for questioning.

But some Democrats used their time to question that decision, so close to election day, and decried it as a political ploy.

'A bit of a loophole'

Senators are worried about both censorship and the spread of misinformation. And some industry watchers agree that the legislation - known as Section 230 - needs to be revisited.

"[It] allows digital businesses to let users post things but then not be responsible for the consequences, even when they're amplifying or dampening that speech," Prof Fiona Scott Morton, of Yale University, explained to BBC's Tech Tent podcast.

"That's very much a publishing kind of function, and newspapers have very different responsibilities. So we have a bit of a loophole that I think is not working well for our society."

As the hearing began, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg vanished, unable to connect to the committee meeting - something that Republican Senator Roger Wicker labelled a "most interesting development".

But after a brief recess, Mr Zuckerberg told politicians that he supports changes to the rule "to make sure it's working".

What is Section 230?

Section 230 is the main legal protection for social networks so they don't get sued.

It means that generally, websites themselves aren't responsible for illegal or offensive things that users post on them. They're treated as neutral middlemen - like newspaper sellers, rather than the editors that decide what goes in the paper.

Originally seen as a way to protect internet providers (like BT or Comcast), it's become the main shield for huge sites like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, which can't possibly review every post from their users before they go up.

But politicians say Section 230 is outdated.

Democrats take issue with the spread of lies online with no consequences for the sites. Republicans argue that big tech is using its moderation powers to censor people it doesn't agree with - making editorial calls rather than staying neutral.

And both sides agree they want to see the social networks held accountable.

Twitter boss Mr Dorsey told the committee that section 230 "is the most important law protecting internet speech" and its abolition "will remove speech from the internet".

But he found himself faced with pointed questions over the implementation of Twitter's policies about what it removes or labels as misinformation.

Asked why Twitter would label a post from President Trump about the security of mail-in ballots but leave posts by Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that threatened violence against Israel unlabelled, Mr Dorsey was forced to explain that the Iranian leader's tweets were considered "sabre rattling", which did not violate its terms of service.

'Who the hell elected you?'

Mr Dorsey also found himself facing questions from Republican senators over Twitter's limiting of a New York Post article about Joe Biden's son.

