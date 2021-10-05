How Facebook Was Temporarily Wiped Off the Internet: What We Know So Far

“Today's events are a gentle reminder that the Internet is a very complex and interdependent system of millions of systems and protocols working together”, internet infrastructure company Cloudflare said after the social media blackout on Monday, 4 October.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp disappeared from the internet for nearly six hours on Monday at 11:40 am in the US and around 9 pm in India, bringing the entire network to a halt.

But why did this happen? Does it expose the fragility of the internet? Here’s what we know so far:

Facebook and its apps that around 5 billion users depend on, went missing on Monday, when its Domain Name System (DNS) records became unreachable.

Often thought of as the internet’s phonebook, DNS converts the URL a user types (ex: google.com) into IP addresses, where websites live.

Symptom of the Problem: Unreachable DNS

According to WIRED, mistakes are common with DNS and are generally the reason behind sites being shut down. But since they are considered easy to resolve, something murkier seems to have happened with Facebook.

In Facebook’s case, “It was as if someone had ‘pulled the cables’ from their data centres all at once and disconnected them from the Internet”, Cloudflare said.

Chief research officer of cyberthreat intelligence company Bad Packets, Troy Mursch was reported as saying, “Facebook's outage appears to be caused by DNS; however that's a just symptom of the problem.”

He explained that Facebook withdrew the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), due to which it was wiped off the internet for several hours.

Falling Off the Internet’s Map: The Problem With the Routers

If one considers DNS the phonebook, then BGP would be its navigation system.

The BGP decides what route data takes as it contains the IP addresses of its DNS nameservers.

According to WIRED, it was as if Facebook had fallen off the internet’s map. And if you try to reach those IP addresses, “The packets end up in a black hole”, it quoted Mursch as saying.

John Graham-Cumming, CTO of Cloudflare, was quoted as saying, “It appears that Facebook has done something to their routers, the ones that connect the Facebook network to the rest of the internet.”

During the outage, without divulging details, Facebook said in a tweet that it's "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Later, Facebook explained the cause of the problem saying, "Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt."

Impact on Third-party Sites?

Since the BGP was withdrawn, resulting in the inaccessibility of the Facebook’s Domain Name System, it could not be accessed on third party sites.

Moreover, it’s considered probable that since the company’s internal network couldn’t reach the outside internet, it employees couldn’t work. Imagine having left the car keys inside a locked car.

Meanwhile, DNS resolvers like Cloudflare, services that convert those domain names (url) into IP addresses, saw double the usual traffic, as people kept trying to reload the social media apps.

Graham-Cumming added, “It’s not so much the dramatic story of the whole internet could fall over, or some nonsense like that. It’s more that it’s an interconnected system and it stays up partly because of technical things and partly because of people who keep an eye on it day and night”, WIRED reported.

(With inputs from WIRED, and Cloudflare.)

