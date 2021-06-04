Facebook suspends Trump accounts for two years

Former President Donald Trump gestures with open arms at a conference in February

Facebook Inc has suspended former US President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts for two years.

He was barred indefinitely from both sites in January in the wake of posts he made on the US Capitol riots, but last month Facebook's Oversight Board criticised the open-ended penalty.

Facebook said Mr Trump's actions were "a severe violation of our rules".

The social media giant is also ending a policy shielding politicians from some content moderation rules.

It said it would no longer give politicians immunity for deceptive or abusive content based on their comments being newsworthy.

Mr Trump's ban was effective from the date of the initial suspension on 7 January, Facebook said.

"Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr Trump's suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available," it added.