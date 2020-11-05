Facebook shuts down pro-Trump 'Stop the Steal' group over 'worrying calls for violence'

Facebook shut down a large pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” group calling for "boots on the ground to protect the integrity of the vote” over “worrying calls for violence.”

The Facebook group, which attracted more than 300,000 members in two days, was being used to organize protests with the rallying cry that Democratic challenger Joe Biden was trying to steal the election. It was named after a hashtag weaponized by President Donald Trump and his allies to boost unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud that could delegitimize a Biden win.

“In line with the exceptional measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the Group ‘Stop the Steal,’ which was creating real-world events,” Facebook said in a statement. “The group was organized around the delegitimization of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group.”

The group, which Rolling Stone says was started by the conservative nonprofit Women for America First, propagated debunked conspiracy theories such as voters were encouraged to vote by Sharpie so their ballots would be illegible or that Trump votes were being thrown away. Mother Jones reports Women for America First is run by Kylie Jane Kremer, a former Tea Party activist.

In Detroit on Wednesday, officials blocked dozens from entering a vote tally room spurred by unfounded claims that the vote count in Michigan was fraudulent. A group of Trump supporters gathered Wednesday at the Arizona Capitol and Maricopa County elections center in Phoenix to demand election workers keep counting ballots.

The #StopTheSteal hashtag was first used in September but took off the morning of Election Day, when attached to a Twitter post showing a poll watcher wrongly barred from a polling station in Pennsylvania. It soon spread more widely with the help of conservative actor James Woods and personalities Diamond and Silk.

On Thursday, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien shared the hashtags "stopthesteal" and "fightthefraud" on Twitter and called on voters to report irregularities and fraud.

In a statement, Twitter said it has been "proactively monitoring" the hashtag and related tweets since Tuesday morning and has taken action against posts that violate its rules.

"The hashtag includes a significant amount of counter speech across the country," the company said. " However, our teams will remain vigilant, specifically on this hashtag and on protecting the integrity of the election conversation across Twitter broadly."

