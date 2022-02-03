Facebook’s first ever drop in daily users prompts Meta shares to tumble

Dominic Rushe and Dan Milmo
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

Facebook has reported its first ever drop in daily user numbers, triggering a dramatic share price slump for its parent company on Wednesday.

Mark Zuckerberg’s newly rebranded social media empire, Meta, said daily active user numbers at its main app – a key growth target for investors – fell to 1.929 billion in the three months to December, from 1.93 billion in the previous quarter. The symbolic fall of about 1 million users, the first in 18 years, contributed to a share price rout in after-hours trading, as Meta stock dropped 20%, a fall that would represent $175bn in value if it holds when trading starts again on Thursday.

On a call with investors Zuckerberg he was “proud” of the work the company had done last year but acknowledged the company faced tough competition for attention from rivals including TikTok.

“Facebook’s big problem is competition for attention – there are only so many people and so many hours in a day and we’re already close to saturation point,” said Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst for trading platform markets.com

Related: The Guardian view on Wordle: let the game stay free | Editorial

Reporting its first quarterly earnings under its new name, Meta revealed it had spent $10bn on its vision of the future – the “metaverse” – and warned it faced “headwinds from both increased competition for people’s time and a shift of engagement”. As well as Facebook, Meta owns the photo and videosharing app Instagram, the WhatsApp messaging service and the Oculus virtual reality hardware business.

After a boom during the pandemic, shareholders have punished formerly hot tech companies including Netflix and PayPal for disappointing results. While Meta’s revenues were slightly higher than expected at $33.7bn for the last three months, the drop in daily active users has grabbed investors’ attention.

Facebook’s growth has stalled in the US and Europe but the latest falls came from Africa and Latin America. Across all of Meta’s businesses including Facebook, the number of daily active users rose from 2.81 billion to 2.82 billion.

Facebook announced it was changing its name to Meta last October. Co-founder Mark Zuckerberg wants to refocus the company on ambitious plans to build a virtual reality “metaverse”.

Meta also revealed for the first time how much it had spent so far on its new strategy. The company’s Reality Labs division, which makes virtual reality goggles, smart glasses and other yet-to-be-released products spent more than $10bn in 2021. The spending dragged down quarterly profits by 8% and Zuckerberg has indicated that there is much more spending to come.

The company set out a series of issues that could affect growth in the near term, including platform and regulatory changes, as well as tough comparisons to a year when online advertising was boosted by the pandemic.

The move also followed a series of crises at the company, which has been blamed for promoting fake news worldwide, stoking hostilities and invading privacy.

“Although the direction is clear our path ahead is not yet clearly defined,” said Zuckerberg. “Last year was about putting a stake in the ground about where we are heading. This year is about execution.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meta (FB), Spotify (SPOT) Down Big on Q4 Earnings; TMUS Gains

    Weak revenue guidance for the company formerly known as Facebook, and subscriber forecasts coming down for Spotify, are hurting stocks after-hours.

  • Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time

    (Reuters) -Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's shares plunged more than 20% late on Wednesday after the social media company posted a weaker-than-expected forecast, blaming Apple's privacy changes and increased competition for users from rivals like TikTok. Meta said it faced hits from Apple Inc's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram. The 18-year-old tech giant, which also faces pressure from platforms like TikTok and Google's YouTube, said it expected slowing revenue growth in the coming quarter due to increased competition for users' time and a shift of engagement toward such features as its short video offering Reels, which generate less revenue.

  • More Gains for TSX by Close

    Equities in Canada’s largest market kept their win streak alive Wednesday, as consumer staple and energy ...

  • Facebook miss sends social media stocks into after-hours tailspin

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc shares plunged 22% late on Wednesday after the social media company missed on Wall Street earnings estimates and posted a weaker-than-expected forecast. Several other social media companies also fell hard after the bell, including Twitter, Pinterest and Spotify, which also released disappointing results late Wednesday.

  • QUOTES 2-Facebook miss sends social media stocks into after-hours tailspin

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc shares plunged 22% late on Wednesday after the social media company missed on Wall Street earnings estimates and posted a weaker-than-expected forecast. Several other social media companies also fell hard after the bell, including Twitter, Pinterest and Spotify, which also released disappointing results late Wednesday. NFLX, GOOG, now FB, it really turns off investors when a core holding falls 20% in one day.

  • UPDATE 1-Facebook-owner Meta forecasts Q1 revenue below estimates

    Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, said on Wednesday it was expecting current-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations, as Apple Inc's privacy features keeps businesses from opting to advertise on social media sites. Analysts were expecting $30.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Apple's changes to its operating software gives its users the preference to allow tracking of their activity online, making it harder for advertisers who rely on data to develop new products and know their market.

  • Raskin tells Senate it is not Fed's job to prescribe bank lending

    Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Federal Reserve's regulatory work, plans to tell lawmakers she does not believe the role includes telling banks where they should be lending. In prepared testimony posted by the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday ahead of her nomination hearing on Thursday, Raskin said the role of vice chair for supervision requires broad consultation inside and outside of the Fed on how best to ensure banks are managing their risks. But that job does not include telling banks where they should be lending, a rebuttal to accusations from Republicans and some industry groups that she might discourage banks from investing in fossil fuels in her capacity at the Fed.

  • Stocks turn green amid Big Tech earnings rollout

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports stocks rising amid big tech earnings today.

  • Market ‘focusing on quality and fundamentals,’ strategist says

    Global X ETFs Chief Investment Officer Jon Maier joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how to navigate this current market.

  • Stocks in play: National Bank of Canada

    Will release its first quarter 2022 results on Friday, February 25, at approximately 6:30 a.m. EST and ...

  • Stocks in focus: Alphabet, Netflix, Meta, Amazon, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down stocks on the move in midday trading.

  • Omicron led to 'short but shallow economic damage,' market strategist says

    National Chief Market Strategist Art Hogan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the labor market and economic recovery amid the Omicron wave.

  • Whoopi Goldberg is suspended from 'The View': Here's what she said and what we know

    Whoopi Goldberg will take two weeks away from "The View" following her comments on the Holocaust. Here's everything we know about the situation.

  • Travel groups want to scrap testing requirement to enter US

    DALLAS (AP) — Airline and tourism groups are pushing to eliminate the government requirement that international travelers provide a negative test for COVID-19 before boarding a U.S.-bound plane. They believe the testing rule is discouraging people from booking international trips. They point to the United Kingdom, which eliminated a similar rule last month. Airlines for America, which represents the nation's biggest carriers, and 28 other airline, travel and business groups wrote Wednesday to th

  • 4 Small-Cap Stocks With High-Growth Potential

    Given their healthy growth prospects, these four small-cap stocks could outperform in the long term. The post 4 Small-Cap Stocks With High-Growth Potential appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c