Facebook removes Trump campaign adverts using Nazi-era symbol, saying it breaches 'hate policies'

Trump supporters prepare for the resumption of the president's re-election campaign after the Covid-19 induced hiatus - Lawrence Bryant/Reuters

Facebook has removed adverts by Donald Trump’s re-election campaign advert which breached its policies on hate, after activists compared it to practices used by the Nazis.

The attack adverts targeted what the Trump campaign branded "dangerous MOBS of far-left groups" and featured an upside-down red triangle.

The Trump campaign’s digital poster called on people to sign a petition in support of Mr Trump’s decision to declare Antifa, the radical left-wing protest group, a "terrorist organisation".

The advert accused far-left groups of "running through our streets and causing absolute mayhem".

The Anti-Defamation league said that the symbol "is practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps."

Mark Zuckerberg has previously been criticised for his company's decision to not moderate controversial posts - Drew Angerer /Getty

Facebook confirmed that it had taken down the adverts because of its connection with the Nazis.

"We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organised hate. Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol," Andy Stone, a spokesperson for the social media platform, told CNN.

The inverted triangles were part of a system of prisoner identification used by German soldiers who ran concentration camps. The fabric patches were sewed onto the uniforms of political prisoners, with different colours and shapes used for different groups.

Before the advert was removed Ken Farnaso, a Trump campaign spokesman, told reporters: "The red triangle is an Antifa symbol" but has not commented since Facebook’s actions.

In a separate blow for the US president, the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Mr Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.

It means the group retains the ability to stay and work in the US for the time being under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (Daca) introduced by former president Barack Obama.

Removing Daca has been a key immigration policy for Mr Trump’s election campaign. The president attacked the ruling on Thursday, tweeting: "Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?"