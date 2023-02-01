Facebook: Quarter of global population used site daily in December

Mark Zuckerberg asid 2022 was a "challenging" year

The number of people using Facebook daily grew to an average of two billion in December - about a quarter of the world's population.

The bigger-than-expected growth helped drive new optimism about the company, which has been under pressure as its costs rise and advertising sales slump.

Annual revenue at parent company Meta slipped 1% last year from 2021 - the first decline in a decade.

But shares surged more than 15% in after-hours trade.

Investors seized on the company's forecast of lower costs and stronger sales than expected in the months head.

The company also said it would spend an extra $40bn to buy back shares, which dropped sharply last year amid investor doubts about the direction of the company.

The questions pushed the firm, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, to announce a major restructuring, including reducing office space and cutting 11,000 jobs or about 13% of staff.

Meta said those moves cost it $4.6bn last year - hitting its profits, which were almost cut in half. It still brought it in $23.2bn in profit for the year.

"2022 was a challenging year but I think we ended it having made good progress," said chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.

Meta has been trying to improve its video product - Reels - to compete with rivals such as TikTok, which have gained traction, especially among younger users.

Mr Zuckerberg said those efforts were starting to pay off, and ad dollars were starting to follow users to the videos.

In the three months to December, the firm said revenue was $32.2bn, down 4% year-on-year. But that was better than many analysts had expected.

Meta alarmed investors last year when it posted the first ever decline in daily Facebook users in its history and signalled it was focusing investments on virtual reality, known as the metaverse.

But in December, the number of users on the site was up 4% from a year earlier, adding users even in Europe and the US and Canada.

Meta said the number of people active across all of its apps was up 5% year-on-year.