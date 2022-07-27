Facebook owner Meta sees first ever sales decline

Mark Zuckerberg is pushing his company to invest in the metaverse

The owner of Facebook and Instagram was hit by a fall in advertising sales in the three months to July which caused the first year-on-year revenue decline in the firm's history.

Meta's total revenue slipped 1% to $28.8bn (£23.7bn), but the company fended off a decline in users.

Analysts fear the company's growth may have peaked after years of large gains.

Rivals such as TikTok have eroded its popularity, while more firms are competing for ad spending.

Meta warned investors that ad sales were likely to fall again in the months ahead, which was "being driven by broader macroeconomic uncertainty".

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg said he was encouraged to see more engagement with the firm's apps in recent months .

The company is also continuing to invest in a new virtual reality platform, Horizons, in a bet that the so-called metaverse is its best prospect for growth.

But while Mr Zuckerberg has said he is focused on positioning Meta as the market leader, doing so will require vast investments for a still uncertain payoff, said Angelo Zino, senior equity analyst at CFRA Research.

"That's a long-term play," he said. At least for the next three to five years, he added, "essentially it's now become a low-to no-growth company".

Earlier this year, Facebook reported its first ever decline in daily users.

In response, the company, which also owns WhatsApp, recently shifted its algorithms on Instagram and Facebook to act more like TikTok, recommending posts to users from outside the base of accounts they follow.

The moves have drawn outcry from users, perhaps most prominently celebrity Kylie Jenner, who shared a post with her more than 360 million followers on Instagram this week saying "Make Instagram Instagram again. (stop trying to be Tiktok I just want to see cute photos of my friends.) Sincerely, everyone".

Kylie Jenner has criticised the changes Meta has made to try to compete with TikTok

But the changes may be helping.

In June, the company said 1.97 billion people logged into Facebook on average each day, up from 1.96 billion in March; and 2.88 billion into one of its apps daily, up from 2.87 billion in March.

Meta, which typically commands more than 20% of the global digital advertising market, is not the only firm facing challenges.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, this week reported its slowest revenue growth since the pandemic hit in 2020, with executives repeatedly warning investors that the firm was feeling the impact of economic "uncertainty".

Twitter also reported an unusual fall in revenue, while Snap warned of "incredibly challenging" conditions after its weakest quarter ever, sending shares plunging 25%.

"Some of these names have gone from great growth stories to companies that now face a much more intense competitive landscape and have essentially seen their end market come to a halt in terms of growth," Mr Zino said.

"When you look at the ad space right now...growth is deteriorating at a very fast pace, much faster than most people had anticipated," he added.

Meta's reliance on small and medium-sized businesses - who are "spooked" about the direction of the economy - makes it particularly vulnerable to any market slowdown, said Nikhil Lai senior analyst for performance marketing at Forrester Research.

The company's fine-tuned model for targeting adverts was also disrupted last year when Apple overhauled its privacy settings.