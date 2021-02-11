Facebook may have vastly overpaid in data privacy settlement - court filing
By Tom Hals
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc may have paid $4.9 billionmore than the maximum penalty it faced under a settlementagreement with regulators related to allegations it mishandleduser privacy, according to a Wednesday court ruling.
The information made public by a Delaware judge who gleanedit from a "white paper" prepared by a law firm advisingFacebook's board of directors as they debated a proposed $5billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission. Thatagreement also protected Chief Executive Officer MarkZuckerberg.
Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights of the Court of Chancerycited the paper by Gibson Dunn attorneys in his ruling directingFacebook to turn over documents to shareholders who are tryingto determine if Facebook overpaid to protect Zuckerberg.
"The documents already produced provide no insight into whyFacebook would pay more than its (apparently) maximum exposureto settle a claim," said Slights in the ruling. Shareholders, hesaid, were "right to question whether internal communicationsamong Facebook fiduciaries might shed light on the Board’sthinking in this regard."
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request forcomment.
The July 2019 deal resolved allegations Facebook mishandleduser privacy. The company did not admit wrongdoing.
Slights said Facebook faced a maximum penalty of about $104million, according to the Gibson Dunn paper.
The FTC did not immediately respond to an emailed requestfor comment.
Joel Fleming, an attorney for the Facebook shareholders,told Slights during a hearing last year that before they sueover the FTC settlement they wanted to know: "Did anyone say,'Go ask the FTC, would you take less money if Mr. Zuckerberg ispersonally liable'?"
Slights refused to order the company to turn over documentsthat Facebook said were protected by attorney-client privilege,in part because the judge said shareholders could gain insightsfrom non-privileged electronic communications he was ordering tobe disclosed.(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; additionalreporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, California and AlisonFrankel in New York. Editing by Lincoln Feast.)