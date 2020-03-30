Facebook Invests Additional $100 Million to Support News Industry During Coronavirus

Click here to read the full article.

Social media giant Facebook is investing $100 million, in addition to its previous spend of $300 million, to support the news industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Around $25 million of the new package will be emergency grant funding for local news via the Facebook Journalism Project. A further $75 million is additional marketing spend “to move money over to news organizations around the world,” Campbell Brown, VP of global news partnerships, said in a statement.

“At a time when journalism is needed more than ever, ad revenues are declining due to the economic impact of the virus,” Brown said. “Local journalists are being hit especially hard, even as people turn to them for critical information to keep their friends, families and communities safe.”

Facebook’s COVID-19 Community Network grant program is already available to journalists, and some of the funds will go to publishers in the hardest hit countries, the company said. The first round of grants was disbursed to newsrooms in the U.S. and Canada.

Beneficiaries include The Post and Courier, South Carolina; Southeast Missourian, Missouri; and El Paso Matters, Texas.

Facebook’s previous investment of $300 million is distributed through several programs and partnerships including Report for America, the Pulitzer Center, the Community News Project and the Facebook Journalism Project’s Local News Accelerator training program.

“This money will not only help keep journalists reporting right now amidst the crisis, the funding will also fuel opportunities for local media to accelerate business transformation toward a more sustainable digital footing,” said Nancy Lane, CEO of Local Media Association.

“Local news organizations, especially hyper-local news organizations including those serving black and other underserved communities, have experienced challenges with the sustainability and distribution of news and information in the current media environment,” said Janis Ware, publisher of The Atlanta Voice.

“COVID-19 has exacerbated an already existing crisis and our jobs have just gotten tougher. With such a sizable infusion from Facebook, local news organizations across the country will benefit as will our readers, our viewers and our listeners.”

