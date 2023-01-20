Is Facebook ‘freeing the nipple’? Misinformation swirls as new policy is considered

Brooke Baitinger
·4 min read
Dima Solomin via Unsplash

Rumors swirled this week claiming Facebook and Instagram would ”free the nipple” and allow photos of bare breasts — but only of transgender and nonbinary people.

But that isn’t exactly true, officials with parent company Meta told McClatchy News. So what is actually happening?

Essentially, Meta’s Oversight Board suggested the social media sites should overhaul and clarify their “confusing” policies around nipples and bare breasts to be more inclusive, particularly of trans and nonbinary people, according to a Jan. 17 decision.

Meta now has until mid-March to review the board’s recommendations and decide whether the company will officially change its content policies, spokesperson Sally Aldous told McClatchy News.

In other words, Meta has not changed its policy at all — at least not yet.

So what prompted that recommendation?

The situation is somewhat murky. It all started when Meta erroneously removed two Instagram posts that a U.S.-based trans and nonbinary couple posted to raise funds for their gender-affirming surgery.

One was posted in 2021, the other in 2022, the decision states. Both photos showed them “bare-chested with the nipples covered,” and the captions discussed transgender health care and said one of them would soon undergo top surgery — surgery that reshapes the chest to create a more masculine or feminine appearance for transgender and nonbinary people.

Meta’s automated systems and other Instagram users flagged the posts for potentially violating Community Standards, the decision states. Meta took the posts down for violating the Sexual Solicitation Community Standard, “seemingly because they contain breasts and a link to a fundraising page,” the Oversight Board found.

The couple appealed the takedown to Meta and then the oversight board. Before the board reviewed their appeal, “Meta found it had removed the posts in error and restored them,” the decision states.

Unclear, confusing nudity standards

The Oversight Board found that removing the posts was “not in line with Meta’s Community Standards, values or human rights responsibilities,” and said the cases “highlight fundamental issues with Meta’s policies,” the decision states.

Board members called for an overhaul of the social media sites’ “confusing” policies around the Adult Nudity and Sexual Activity Community Standard.

The conflict stems directly from the standard that prohibits “female nipples” except in certain situations, “such as breastfeeding and gender confirmation surgery,” the decision states.

The exceptions to the rules on “female nipples are extensive and confusing, particularly as they apply to transgender and nonbinary people,” the decision states. The exceptions “range from protests, to scenes of childbirth, and medical and health contexts, including top surgery and breast cancer awareness” and are “often convoluted and poorly defined,” the decision states.

It described cases of content moderators having to verify the nature of top surgery or mastectomy scars to determine whether the exceptions apply.

“This policy is based on a binary view of gender and a distinction between male and female bodies,” the board found. “Such an approach makes it unclear how the rules apply to intersex, nonbinary and transgender people, and requires viewers to make rapid and subjective assessment of sex and gender, which is not practical when moderating content at scale.”

The policies “result in greater barriers to expression for women, trans, and gender non-binary people on its platforms,” the board found.

What did the Oversight Board recommend?

It recommended Meta “define clear, objective, rights-respecting criteria to govern its Adult Nudity and Sexual Activity Community Standard, so that all people are treated in a manner consistent with international human rights standards, without discrimination on the basis of sex or gender.”

Meta should work with stakeholders to develop a plan to address the harms the community standard has thus far caused, the board said.

It also recommended Meta “provide more detail in its public-facing Sexual Solicitation Community Standard on the criteria that lead to content being removed,” and “revise its guidance for moderators” so internal guidance better matches the public rules. “This would help to reduce enforcement errors on Meta’s part,” the board found.

Meta’s response so far

Meta’s Adult Nudity and Sexual Activity community standard states that its “nudity policies have become more nuanced over time.”

“We understand that nudity can be shared for a variety of reasons, including as a form of protest, to raise awareness about a cause, or for educational or medical reasons,” the standard states.

But that intent is still up to Meta’s moderators to determine, the standard states: “Where such intent is clear, we make allowances for the content.”

Meta acknowledged the shortcomings in their current standards, which can lead to some hasty decisions despite efforts to treat all users fairly, and said they “welcome” the board’s decision.

In a statement, officials pointed out Meta had already reinstated the flagged posts prior the decision, “recognizing that it should not have been taken down.”

“We know more can be done to support the LGBTQ+ community, and that means working with experts and LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations on a range of issues and product improvements,” the statement said.

Wardrobe malfunction during drag show in Colorado town sparks call to ban PrideFest

Some aim to flee the US amid anti-transgender laws. New nonprofit has a plan to help

As changes batter Twitter, this government agency has tips to spot impostors

Latest Stories

  • Seth Jones rallies Blackhawks past Sabres 4-3 in overtime

    CHICAGO (AP) — Seth Jones scored two goals, including the game-winner 2:24 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Philipp Kurashev had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which was coming off an ugly 8-5 loss to Seattle. Connor Murphy also scored, and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves. Buffalo lost for the fifth time in six games. Tage Thompson, Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson stopped 22 sho

  • Herbert, Chargers go into offseason with plenty of questions

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert finally made it to the playoffs in his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to see the season end again in excruciating fashion. Despite going 10-7 in the regular season, the Chargers will stew after blowing the third-largest lead in postseason history. The Bolts had a 27-0 second-quarter lead over Jacksonville in last Saturday’s AFC wild-card round game, only to collapse in the second half and fall to the Jaguars 31-30. “I think we’ve got a lot

  • Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy: Jack Eichel 'not meeting expectations' lately

    Bruce Cassidy is expecting more from star forward Jack Eichel, especially as the Golden Knights battle a number of injuries.

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a two-year contract Thursday. Judge, Calgary's nominee for the CFL's top Canadian award last season, was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. "Cameron Judge makes our team better,' Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We're excited to keep him in Calgary and look forward to watching him continue to excel as a Stampeder." Judge led the CFL in fumble recoveries (five) and posted a team-high 78

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Communication key for veteran Jets coach as Winnipeg gets Bowness bump

    TORONTO — Rick Bowness made a promise when he turned his attention behind the bench. Having just retired, the journeyman centre would coach the way he wanted — the way he wished — he had been coached. Nearly four decades later, hockey has changed in countless ways. Bowness, however, kept his word to himself — and his teams. "The communication between a coach, and especially a borderline player like me, wasn't very good," he said looking back at his nine professional seasons that included a combi

  • Bruce Boudreau should walk away from Vancouver

    In a strange press conference, Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford refused to give head coach Bruce Boudreau his full support. Following months of instability and rumours, Boudreau should consider quitting his post before an inevitable firing.

  • William Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers 5-4 in overtime

    TORONTO — William Nylander felt he hadn't been shooting the puck enough in recent weeks. His coach agreed — and added the at-times frustrating talent's skating also wasn't up to the required level. That changed in Tuesday's third period before Nylander took it to another level with more room to manoeuvre. The Maple Leafs winger scored his second goal of the night on a breathtaking individual effort at 1:53 of overtime as Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Florida 5-4 in a feisty

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Commanders' Jennifer King to coach Senior Bowl running backs

    MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King will coach the position for the Senior Bowl. King, who became the first Black female assistant position coach in NFL history after the 2020 season, will coach the National team running backs, the Senior Bowl announced on Thursday. King will work with National running backs including Chase Brown (Illinois), Evan Hull (Northwestern), Roschon Johnson (Texas) and Camerun Peoples (Appalachian State) at the game for

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin