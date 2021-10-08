Is Facebook down again? Some having trouble accessing Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp days after 6-hour outage

Days after one of the longest outages in Facebook's history, the company is experiencing another one.

"We’re aware that some people and businesses are having trouble accessing Facebook products," the company said in a statement. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Facebook and its apps started experiencing issues around 3 p.m. ET Friday, according to the site Downdetector.com.

The outage doesn’t appear to be as widespread as Monday’s 6-hour outage. Many USA TODAY reporters had no problems accessing their Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp accounts.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021

Facebook blamed the earlier outage on a configuration error caused by an engineer doing routine maintenance.

This story is developing and will be updated.

