Facebook deleted posts about ‘man-made Covid’ under pressure from Biden’s White House

Facebook deleted Covid-19 content claiming the virus was man-made under “pressure” from the Biden administration, according to reports.

In one email Nick Clegg, the firm’s president of global affairs, asked why the tech company was removing rather than labelling or demoting posts about the virus’s origin, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“We were under pressure from the administration and others to do more,” a Facebook vice-president in charge of content policy replied, adding: “We shouldn’t have done it.”

Documents appeared to raise questions over Facebook, which is owned by Meta, claiming its moderation decisions were not influenced by politics.

Internal communications between the company’s executives were obtained by the Republican house judiciary committee (HJC), which has been investigating whether President Joe Biden attempted to censor discussions about Covid on social media. The White House has maintained discussions were aimed at promoting uptake of vaccines.

Mr Biden accused social media platforms such as Facebook of “killing people” for allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to be posted on its platform.

Following this, Facebook re-evaluated its policies, including on whether humorous content that suggested vaccines were not safe should be allowed, emails viewed by the WSJ show.

“There is likely a significant gap between what the WH would like us to remove and what we are comfortable removing,” the unnamed Facebook VP said.

“The WH has previously indicated that it thinks humour should be removed if it is premised on the vaccine having side-effects, so we expect it would similarly want to see humour about vaccine hesitancy removed,” they wrote.

“I can’t see Mark in a million years being comfortable with removing that – and I wouldn’t recommend it,” Mr Clegg said in a later email in an apparent reference to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Officials also raised concerns that removing posts about vaccine hesitancy could make them less inclined to have the jab and fuel conspiracy theories.

Facebook executives did appear to push back on some of the demands, such as to moderate humourous posts about the risks of the vaccine.

Republican Jim Jordan, chair of the HJC, told the WSJ the “documents begin to reveal the pressure that Facebook and other social media companies were under to alter their content moderation policies and remove protected speech to appease the federal government, particularly the Biden White House”.

‘ A recipe for increasing acrimony’

“There may be a risk of pushing them further toward hesitancy by suppressing their speech and making them feel marginalised by large institutions,” said one draft memo to Facebook leadership, included in an April 2021 email.

Mr Clegg emailed colleagues before a meeting with the US surgeon general about misinformation in July 2021, saying that “not shifting on where we draw the lines…is a recipe for protracted and increasing acrimony.

“Given the bigger fish we have to fry with the administration, data flows etc, that doesn’t seem a great place for us to be, so grateful for any further creative thinking on how we can be responsive to their concerns,” he said.

At the time the firm was trying to reach an agreement with US and EU officials regarding data and privacy laws.

“In 2021, in the darkest days of the pandemic, of course the Biden administration was working every possible angle to keep people alive,” a spokesman for Democrats on the committee told the WSJl.

“We have consistently made it clear that we believe social media companies have a critical responsibility to take account of the effects of their platforms on the American people, while making independent decisions about the content of their platforms,” Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, said at a Thursday press briefing.

The Telegraph has approached Facebook for comment.

