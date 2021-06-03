Facebook commits to clear and objective advertising practices - French watchdog

FILE PHOTO: Facebook logos on a computer screen are seen in this photo illustration taken in Lavigny

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. social media giant Facebook has offered to commit to clear and objective conditions of access to advertising inventories and ad campaign data, France's antitrust authority said on Thursday following an investigation.

Facebook's proposed commitments follows a complaint by French online advertising group Criteo. The watchdog's investigation found that Facebook's practices were "likely" to impair access to advertising inventories and ad campaigns data on Facebook.

