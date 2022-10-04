Facebook to Close Substack Competitor Bulletin in Early 2023

Facebook is closing down its newsletter Bulletin, whose subscription service model is comparable to Substack and other newsletters, in early 2023, Meta confirmed Tuesday.

“Bulletin has allowed us to learn about the relationship between creators and their audiences and how to better support them in building their community on Facebook,” a Meta spokesperson told TheWrap. “While this off-platform product itself is ending, we remain committed to supporting these and other creators’ success and growth on our platform.”

The announcement comes months after the media conglomerate reminded that they reevaluate their products routinely to ensure meaningful experiences for consumers.

Bulletin, which was launched in June 2021, was created as “a set of publishing and subscription tools to support these creators in the U.S.” with the goal of cultivating “direct relationship between small businesses and their customers.”

“Through Bulletin, we want to make Facebook a better place for these creators, and unify our existing tools with something that could more directly support great writing and audio content — from podcasts to Live Audio Rooms — all in one place,” the launch announcement read.

Malcolm Gladwell, Tan France, Dr. Raven Baxter and Dorie Greenspan are among the writers Bulletin announced for the service at its launch. Writers who contributed to the service will maintain their subscription revenue for the length of these partnerships, and will be able to obtain their subscriber lists and content.

While Bulletin will come to a close, Facebook remains committed on community engagement and creator efforts as they shift resources to focus on making the platform a discovery engine where people users can find engaging content.

