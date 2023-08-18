Facebook’s Canadian news ban accused of hampering wildfire evacuation

Around 20,000 residents tried to leave Yellowknife on Friday - REUTERS/PAT KANE

Facebook has been accused of being “reckless and irresponsible” as officials claimed its news ban disrupted efforts to evacuate thousands of Canadians from raging wildfires.

Around 20,000 residents of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories’ capital city, were on Friday racing to evacuate the region before the midday government deadline as wildfires inched closer.

The fires were last night nine miles northwest of the city, with flames burning on either side of the only motorway.

The evacuation effort is taking place after Meta blocked access to news on Facebook and Instagram in Canada this summer in response to legislation requiring internet companies to pay news publishers for their content.

Senator Margaret Dawn Anderson said residents who “are in dire need of being able to use it [Facebook] as a platform” are being restricted at a “vital” moment.

Chris Bittle, a Liberal MP, accused Meta of being “reckless and irresponsible”, writing on Twitter: “While wildfires are causing evacuations in the NWT and endangering lives, Meta is blocking news about them on Facebook and Instagram.”

The block has seen residents forced to turn to the radio and access emergency information from government accounts directly.

Katrina Nokleby, an elected official, said misinformation about the fires was now spreading across the platform.

Jessica Davey-Quantick, the fire information officer for GNWT (Government Northwest Territories), said: “Having more information at your fingertips is so helpful. The fact that we can’t have those news sites shared is a concern.”

Ms Davey-Quantick told City News the move “hasn’t impacted our communications directly yet, however we have a very active media environment in the north, and I know that’s how people share information and now that isn’t accessible on social media”.

‘Reliant on social media’

Ana Potzkai, who runs a disaster and emergency management course at Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, said: “People have gotten very reliant on getting their news sources from our social media world.”

Canada is experiencing a record-setting wildfire season, with official estimates of over 13.7 million hectares (33.9 million acres) already scorched.

Four people have died so far.

Long lines of cars have been snaking along the motorway, which connects to Alberta, the province to the south, since Wednesday.

Some 10 evacuation planes ferried about 1,500 people out of Yellowknife on Thursday, and about 22 flights were due out on Friday, authorities said.

The Telegraph has approached Meta for comment.