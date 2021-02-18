Facebook's botched Australia news ban hits health departments, charities and its own pages

Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian

The Bureau of Meteorology, state health departments, the Western Australian opposition leader, charities and Facebook itself are among those to have been hit by Facebook’s ban on news in Australia.

On Thursday morning Facebook began preventing Australian news sites from posting, while also stopping Australian users from sharing or viewing content from any news outlets, both Australian and international.

The social media giant said it made the decision in response to the news media bargaining code currently before the Senate, which would force Facebook and Google to negotiate with news companies for payment for content.

While the ban was only meant to target Australian news publishers, dozens of pages run by key government agencies, community pages, union pages, charity organisations and politicians were also blocked for several hours.

Australia’s main source of weather information, the Bureau of Meteorology, said on Thursday morning that it had been blocked, and was advising users to go to its direct website, app or Twitter page.

Facebook's news ban hammer having a lot of collateral damage. pic.twitter.com/mP4pfd3nL5 — Josh Taylor (@joshgnosis) February 17, 2021

As Australia prepares to begin the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, state health departments, including SA Health and Queensland Health, were unable to post.

St Vincent’s Health in Melbourne said it was “extremely concerning” its Facebook page had been blocked “during a pandemic and on the eve of crucial Covid vaccine distribution”.

The shadow health minister, Mark Butler, said it was “completely irresponsible” behaviour by Facebook, and the pages needed to be restored.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic,” he tweeted. “Australians need to hear from credible voices in the vaccine rollout. This is completely irresponsible from Facebook. The Morrison government needs to fix this today.”

The Queensland premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, said the federal government needed to “sort it out.”

“It needs to be fixed up and it needs to be fixed up today.”

The Western Australian Department of Fire and Emergency Services’s page was also stripped of content.

A number of Australian Capital Territory government pages were also caught up in Facebook’s action.

By midday on Thursday, some pages had been restored including those run by BoM and the state health departments.

Just weeks out from the Western Australian election, the state’s opposition leader, Zak Kirkup, also was blocked, while incumbent premier Mark McGowan’s page remained unaffected.

1800 Respect, Mission Australia, Hobart Women’s Shelter, National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services, Australian Wildlife Conservancy and a number of other charities were also blocked on Thursday.

1800 Respect is gone now too.



That's Australia's main domestic violence phone service. https://t.co/vbMUN6YAFJ pic.twitter.com/HKEl7ySpnJ — VCOSS (@VCOSS) February 17, 2021

Labor’s shadow assistant minister for communities and the prevention of family violence, Jenny McAllister, said the government “needs to explain why this has happened on their watch and what they are doing to get essential domestic violence services back up and running on Facebook.”

Cricket Australia and the Australian Council of Trade Unions were also hit with the ban.

So @Facebook has blocked access to our website. We are not a news organisation. Australian workers can not now find out about their rights at work via @Facebook. This is disgraceful & needs to be reversed immediately pic.twitter.com/588Qf1JbuD — Sally McManus (@sallymcmanus) February 17, 2021

So too were satire news outlets such as Betoota Advocate, the Chaser, and ABC’s Mad As Hell. Facebook itself was also blocked in Australia.

As several people have pointed out to me, Facebook blocked itself. pic.twitter.com/LVhyJMAHfp — Josh Taylor (@joshgnosis) February 17, 2021

A Facebook spokeswoman said the blocks on non-news organisations had been a mistake.

“The actions we’re taking are focused on restricting publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content,” she said.

“As the law does not provide clear guidance on the definition of news content, we have taken a broad definition in order to respect the law as drafted. However, we will reverse any pages that are inadvertently impacted.”

People outside of Australia, or those who are not logged into Facebook, are still able to view the content on these pages.

The Facebook chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, spoke with the treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, on Thursday morning in the wake of the wide-ranging ban of content from Facebook. Frydenberg described the discussion as “constructive”.