Facebook apologises as services including Instagram hit again

The icons of Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp are seen on a mobile phone on October 05, 2021

Facebook says there are problems with its services again, days after a major outage hit WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook for some six hours.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," the firm said.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience."

The current problems seem to be affecting the photo and video-sharing platform Instagram in particular.

The firm said in a tweet: "We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now. We're so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix."

Some affected users immediately took to Twitter and other social media platforms to complain about the second Instagram disruption and share memes on the issue.

On Monday, Facebook - which owns WhatsApp and Instagram - blamed an internal technical issue for the major outage which not only affected the firm's services, but also employees' work passes and email.

The services were down from about 16:00 GMT until around 22:00 on Monday.