Face value: are masks still needed to combat coronavirus in NSW and Victoria?

With double-digit days in a row of no cases of Covid-19 community transmission in Victoria, and several days of no cases in New South Wales, the issue of masks is causing debate.

In Victoria masks are still compulsory throughout the state whenever leaving the home, and being caught without one can incur a $200 fine. In NSW masks are not compulsory but people have been told to consider wearing them in situations where they are unable to maintain a physical distance of 1.5m from others, such as on public transport or in a supermarket. Because it’s not law, compliance is haphazard.

In other states and territories, masks aren’t being pushed as a general public health measure, but those jurisdictions have not grappled with the virus to the same extent. But as the virus appears to have been suppressed throughout the country, some are asking whether masks are are still needed in NSW and Victoria.

What is the evidence for masks?

There is strong evidence from multiple studies that masks can help prevent the spread of Covid, blocking viral particles from entering the nose and mouth, or from landing on surfaces and floating in the air. What is more up for debate is when masks are most effective, and how much they stop the spread in different settings. There are also many different kinds of masks and face-coverings, so efficacy varies depending on the type worn and whether it is worn correctly.

we can transition to a situation where we only wear masks in relatively high-risk situations. Prof Hassan Vally

It is difficult to do studies on the impact of mask wearing on reducing disease spread in the general population. Studies have been done to examine the efficacy of masks in certain settings, such as in hospitals, on cruise ships and on planes. But it is harder to account for or to control all of the variables when studying the general population, including population density, movement, prevalence of the virus, the type of mask worn and correct mask use. We also still need to learn more about how Covid is transmitted and which size droplets are most responsible for its spread, then consider how effective different types of masks are against these droplets.

A US infectious diseases physician, Dr Monica Ghandi, wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine that even if some masks don’t prevent particles of the virus from entering the nose and mouth entirely, they could reduce the amount of particles that enter in total, reducing disease severity. It is hypothesised that longer exposure to more virus particles results in more severe disease, and more coughing and sneezing leads to more spread. She is analysing hospital admission rates before and after mask mandates in counties across the US to determine whether the severity and rate of disease changed.

Where and when are they most useful?

The World Health Organization’s latest advice, updated in October, says masks are useful in places where the virus is spreading, in which case masks should be worn by the general public where it is not possible to maintain at least a 1m distance from others.

“These settings include indoor locations that are crowded and have poor ventilation, public transport and places of high population density,” the WHO advice states. “In enclosed settings, especially where there is poor ventilation, it is also very important to increase the rate of air change, reduce recirculation of air and increase the use of outdoor air.”

What is the threshold for wearing masks?

An epidemiologist, Prof Hassan Vally, says once the virus has been eliminated in certain areas “wearing a mask is like wearing a hat to protect you from the sun at night” – useless.

The problem is that even though Victoria and NSW have recorded no new community cases for days in a row, this does not mean we can safely say there is no virus lurking in the community, which could take hold again in the right combination of circumstances.

“I am sure some smart mathematician will model this threshold at some point, but in general terms the greater the amount of disease transmission in the population the greater the cost-benefit equation for wearing masks,” Vally said.

“The argument for wearing masks is that they offer a low-cost way to reduce transmission of the virus that doesn’t impact on the economy, and this makes sense. However, I think there is a point where transmission is so low that, at the very least, notwithstanding how inexpensive masks are, that you need to reassess the need to wear masks in all situations … we can transition to a situation where we only wear masks in relatively high-risk situations. That is, those situations where we potentially come into contact with a lot of people indoors, such as grocery shopping and public transport.”

