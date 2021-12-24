Face Stickers To Become the It Girl Beauty Trend of 2022

If Lisa Frank was your elementary school pencil case staple, you're in for a treat because stick-on makeup is about to become one of 2022’s biggest beauty trends.

The Gen Z-fueled craze is everywhere from the Met Gala to TikTok. With the long overdue acceptance of individuality and beauty diversity, nail, eye and body decals have become the go-to accessory for self-expression.

In an interview with Glossy, Euphoria’s makeup artist Donnie Davy agrees that "stickers could be the future of makeup because they’re so accessible, instantaneously gratifying and easy for anyone to use."

Since the premiere of the hit HBO Max show in 2019, experimental makeup, especially bold eye looks, have been popping up all over. With Season 2 on the horizon, Davy says that the beauty looks will only get bigger.

"I feel like all I’ve seen is rhinestones on Instagram and TikTok. That really blew up after Euphoria Season 1. Using them in a more refined way is the next big thing. That was a fun way of approaching rhinestones, because instead of really looking like gems, they have this more subtle twinkle to them," says Davy.

Instagram influencer Pony’s collaboration with Morphe capitalized on the surging trend, creating an ethereal makeup collection featuring crescent moon and star beauty stickers.

To try your hand at the latest makeup trend, the PONY x Morphe "Constellation Sky" collection is available on Morphe’s website.