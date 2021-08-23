Face Shield Market Size to Grow Significantly at 6.2% CAGR from 2020 to 2026 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Face Shield Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Material Type (Polycarbonate and Cellulose Acetate), End-Use [Individual and Professional (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Chemical and Others)] and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2026

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Face Shield Market Information by Material Type, End-users, and Region - Forecast till 2026”, the market is projected to Grow at 6.2% CAGR from 2020 - 2026.

Market Scope

The market scope presents a thorough framework of the face shield market, outlining all the major segments, names of the affluent firms, coupled with the predicted growth rate during the analysis period.

Competitive Landscape

The global industry is inundated with a number of well-known vendors, some of which include

The 3M Company (US)

Honeywell International (US)

MSA Safety (US)

Medline Industries, Inc. (US)

Dymax Corp (US)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US)

Brady Corporation Ltd. (UK)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Shelby Group International, Inc. (US)

With the objective of bolstering their consumer base across the globe, these companies generally adopt proven effective strategies like acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches. To cite a reference, in June 2021, Tecman, a PPE manufacturer from Warwickshire, introduced Optec, a re-usable face shield for NHS organizations to elevate sustainability. Optec makes use of the cutting-edge biomaterial technology for its headband, along with cleaning options like thermal-washer disinfectors or Clinell wipes. The face shield can be fitted with three major screen types; namely biomaterial, single use, or impact resistant, which are not only optically transparent but possess antifog properties, giving the users impressive visibility throughout the day.

Major Growth Boosters

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the healthcare sector’s vulnerability to a large extent, resulting in an alarming shortage of essential equipment such as face shields. This scenario has compelled the vendors to adopt advanced manufacturing technologies for higher production of face shields. Most of them are also emphasizing on product innovation, to equip the face shields with better features and quality. Universities as well as educational facilities worldwide are designing face shields with the use of 3D printing techniques that can be used by frontline workers to fight against the pandemic. The 3D printing technique’s advantages include easy customizations as well as sterile manufacturing processes.

The Australian government recently ramped up its efforts to curb the novel coronavirus and launched grants valued at USD 6 million to foster the domestic production rate of essential PPE. The surge in healthcare spending across numerous countries worldwide will have a remarkable impact on the face shields market in the future. Additionally, the advances in healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries, paired with the escalating number of patients seeking treatment, would benefit the global industry in the next few years.

Companies that were not originally manufacturers of face shields have now entered the market as well, sensing the favorable business avenues and opportunities. With the e-commerce industry touted to reach USD 300 billion by 2023, the global market is slated to see considerable growth in the future as well. With the internet usage and smartphone ownership shooting up, the number of online orders of face shields by individuals at home will soar rapidly in the coming years.

COVID 19 Analysis

Sales of face shields has picked up significantly, even as the deadly COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the world. Face shield manufacturers are constantly introducing a variety of face shields with advanced features and cost-effective prices to enhance the consumer base. Companies are designing new and more innovative face shields for medical professionals and frontline soldiers such as para-medical staff, police, sanitation workers, and healthcare workers, in addition to the public at large. Also, the accelerated demand for face shields from nursing homes, construction sites, chemical laboratories, and hospitals would favor the global market despite the ongoing pandemic crisis.

Market Restraints

Despite the favorable business scenario, the surging availability of counterfeit products with substandard quality could curb the ongoing market growth to some extent.

Market Segmentation

For enhanced understanding of the global market’s growth prospects, MRFR study has considered a few key segments, including material type, end-use, as well as distribution channel.

With respect to material type, the major segments are Polycarbonate and Cellulose Acetate. The lead has been achieved by the polycarbonate segment in the global market for face shield, and this is expected to be the trend throughout the evaluation timeline. Polycarbonate’s use for making face shield is rising since this material is far more cost-effective and ideal for protecting against infections, compared to its counterpart.

Some of the major end-users of face shield in the market are healthcare, manufacturing, individual, chemical, professional, and others (oil and gas, construction and more). It is believed that the professional use of face shield will grow at the highest rate over the analysis period, due to the surging application across diverse industries. In the wake of the ongoing crisis due to the COOVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare sector has been generating extensive demand for face shields, which will further add to the professional segment’s growth.

Distribution channels in the market are store-based and non-store-based. Out of these two, the top position belongs to the store-based channels, where the sales of face shields are substantially high. However, the rising popularity of the e-commerce industry worldwide has been favorable for the non-store-based channel, as a result of which the segment would capture the fastest growth rate between 2020 and 2027.

Regional Analysis

North America happens to be the biggest gainer in the worldwide market, with the region housing several players manufacturing a variety of innovative face shields. High awareness levels among people about the COVID-19 pandemic along with the rising number of government initiatives also contribute to the face shield market growth in the region.

