The Face to Offer Virtual Mentorship for Young Talents From Underrepresented Backgrounds

Future Academy, the talent incubation program founded by The Face magazine with Moncler last year, will increase to four from two the number of paid office-based working opportunities at both organizations.

During their time working at either The Face or Moncler, the recipients will embark on a program of bespoke modules, hosted by industry leaders and designed to give them a crash course into the world of media and design. They will work toward the end goal of a published project for The Face.

More from WWD

The program will also come with a virtual mentorship for 50 young European talents from underrepresented backgrounds provided by The Face and its network of creatives.

The scheme is backed by the employability program Create Jobs and the nonprofit organization A New Direction, which both aim to champion individuals who are underrepresented in creative industries, including people from Black, Asian and other minority ethnic groups, people who are deaf and disabled, people from the LGBTQ community, neurodiverse people and people from low-socioeconomic backgrounds.

Logo of Future Academy.

Brooke McCord, digital director at The Face, called the Future Academy “a much-needed crash course into an industry that often feels near impossible to access by so many individuals who haven’t had the privilege to grow up in this world.

“Following the success of its first year in 2021, we now have a brilliant pool of young creatives around us who we are actively working with,” she added.

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.