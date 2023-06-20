Face of mystery teenage Anglo-Saxon aristocrat buried with treasure revealed

The face of a mysterious 16-year-old Anglo-Saxon aristocrat girl has been reconstructed

Peering out for the first time in 1,300 years, the face of a mysterious teenage Anglo-Saxon aristocrat has been reconstructed more than a decade after she was found in an elaborate Christian grave.

In 2011, the skeleton of a 16-year-old girl was exhumed near Cambridge. She had been buried in a carved wooden bed, and laid to rest with fine clothing and an ornate gold cross, suggesting she was a member of the aristocracy, or even royalty.

Now, new analysis of her bones by the University of Cambridge, suggests she may have travelled from southern Germany as a political bride to convert the pagan Anglo-Saxon kings to the new religion sweeping from the East.

The burial, dated between 650 and 680 AD was unusual because Christianity was rare in England at the time, making her one of its first converts.

In 597 AD, the pope dispatched St Augustine to England on a mission to convert the pagan Anglo-Saxon kings, a process which continued for many decades, and drew missionaries from mainland Europe.

Yet who she was remains a mystery, as there was no grave marker to identify her body, and she appears to have died shortly after migrating from Europe.

‘Elite women’

Dr Sam Lucy, a specialist in Anglo-Saxon burial from Newnham College, Cambridge, said: “It does seem to suggest the movement of a small group of young elite women from a mountainous area in continental Europe to the Cambridge region in the third quarter of the 7th-century.

“Given the increasingly certain association between bed burial, such cross-shaped jewellery, and early Anglo-Saxon Christianity, it is possible that their movement related to pan-European networks of elite women who were heavily involved in the early Church.”

Bed burials are rare in England, with fewer than 20 ever being found, but they are far more common in Germany.

An ornate gold cross was found during the excavation of the burial in 2011

Isotope analysis of her bones and teeth suggests she had an Alpine upbringing until at least the age of seven, and enjoyed a healthy diet.

But towards the end of her life, experts noticed that her diet deteriorated, suggesting her lifestyle changed significantly after moving to England, although the cause of her death is unknown.

Her isotopic results match those of two other women who were similarly buried on beds in this period in Cambridgeshire, suggesting an established migration route from the continent.

Dr Leggett said: “It seems that she was part of an elite group of women who probably travelled from mainland Europe, most likely Germany, in the 7th-century, but they remain a bit of a mystery.

“Were they political brides or perhaps brides of Christ? The fact that her diet changed once she arrived in England suggests that her lifestyle may have changed quite significantly.

“She was probably quite unwell and she travelled a long way to somewhere completely unfamiliar – even the food was different. It must have been scary. She must have known that she was important and she had to carry that on her shoulders.”

‘Left eye lower than right eye’

The girl’s face was reconstructed by forensic artist Hew Morrison using measurements of the woman’s skull and tissue depth data for Caucasian females.

Without DNA analysis, Morrison could not be sure of her precise eye and hair colour, but the image offers a strong indication of her appearance shortly before she died.

“It was interesting to see her face developing,” said Mr Morrison. “Her left eye was slightly lower, about half a centimetre, than her right eye. This would have been quite noticeable in life.”

As well as the elaborate gold and garnet cross, she was buried with gold and garnet pins, glass beads and a chain which would have hung from her belt.

The reconstruction of the girl’s face along with artefacts from the burial will be unveiled in a new exhibition at Cambridge’s Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology which runs from June 21 until next April.