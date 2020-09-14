Heatwave: Best methods and products to help keep you cool

These are the best products to keep you cool and comfortable, day and night (iStock)

As mid-September brings with it the last few days of sunshine and scorching temperatures with a heatwave, it's safe to say we all need help keeping cool while at home, as the majority of the UK are without air conditioning.

Sweltering temperatures may be lovely for sunbathing in the garden but a heatwave is not so comfortable when you’re trying to work from home and get to sleep.

While in a perfect world we’d have air conditioning blaring through our rooms and a permanent feeling of stepping out of a refreshing cold shower, for now, we’ll have to make do with products that will keep us cool instead.

Ahead we have everything you need to avoid melting at home this summer in our guide to staying cool and comfortable.

The best fans

An obvious choice, but the right fan means saying goodbye to sticky, sleepless nights.

The Dyson pure hot + cool fan heater air purifier (John Lewis and Partners, £549) beat out all competition in our IndyBest guide to cooling fans.

Not only is this a fab fan – almost silent, noticeably smooth air flow, automatic operation and no dangerous blades – but it doubles up as an effective heater in winter, and it also purifies air, capturing allergens, bacteria, pollen and mould spores inside your home.

It’s best used with the Dyson Link app (handy for pre-setting when you’re away from home), although the LCD screen has some onboard controls. The technology provides a wealth of information, including room temperature, the air quality both inside and outside your home, and which particles and gases it has detected. According to our reviewer, for cooling and heating your home with clean air, we reckon this three-for-the-price-of-one machine is the best there is.

The best bedding

The fabric of your bedsheets plays an important role in keeping cool at night. Linen is perfect for year-round style as it's breathable, durable, lightweight and adapt to the seasons to keep you cool in summer and toasty in winter.

Its naturally crumpled texture means it looks better wash after wash, without the need to iron it.

Linen also boasts impressive eco-credentials: it’s made from the long fibres of the flax plant – one of the oldest continuously cultivated plants in the world, and a renewable source that’s fully biodegradable – so you can sleep soundly, snuggled up in your environmentally friendly bedding set.

Our favourite set in our IndyBest review of linen bedding is the Chalk Pink Linen Co natural ticking linen set (Chalk Pink Linen Co, £159) available in double, king and super king sizes. The set includes a duvet cover, two pillowcases and a fitted sheet which can be washed in a machine at 40C.

