Face mists: 10 of the best

The sole purpose of most face mists is to refresh face, skin and makeup. I understand its use over makeup – though you are better off getting a hydrating setting spray – but as a skincare product? Meh. Most mists do no more than you’d get from a bottle filled with chilled water. As I write this, however, we are in the midst of a heatwave. Everything – my laptop, face, nerves – is melting. I am too hot and impatient to seek out the right kind of bottle with the right type of spritz – ie, a “mist” not a “splash”. Hence, right now, a fresh, cooling spritz from a pre-packaged face mist stored in a fridge is the best invention since the lightbulb. That said, a heatwave is not a regular occurrence. So are face mists still worth it? Well, if you want something that simply feels refreshing on your skin, I still maintain filling a spray bottle with cold, filtered/mineral water. If you are going to spend on a face mist, focus on those with skincare properties. There is an increasing number of them: ones that shield the skin from environmental aggressors (Zelens, Gucci); calm redness (Dr Jart); are antioxidant rich (Elemis); tighten pores (Caudali – e); deliver intense hydration while also gently exfoliating (Glow Recipe, Sunday Riley); minimise inflammation (Niod)… So, if your face mist doesn’t deliver skincare benefits, don’t bother.

1. Q&A Hyaluronic Acid Face Mist £6.50, qandaskin.com

2. Sunday Riley Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence £42, net-a-porter.com

3. Niod Superoxide Dismutase Saccharide Mist £36, spacenk.com

4. Caudalie Beauty Elixir £32, uk.caudalie.com

5. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist £25, cultbeauty.co.uk

6. Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Calming Mist £15, feelunique.com

7. Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist from £22, libertylondon.com

8. Elemis Superfood Kefir-Tea Mist £26, uk.elemis.com

9. Zelens Provitamin D3 Fortifying Mist £48, lookfantastic.com

10. Gucci Brume De Beauté Glow Hydrating Mist £47, selfridges.com

