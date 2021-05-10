Face masks in secondary school classrooms to be scrapped next week, government confirms

The guidance over face masks in classrooms had been in place since early March (Getty Images)

The government is scrapping guidance telling secondary school pupils in England to wear face masks in classrooms from next week.

It comes more than two months after the measure was introduced.

Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, said on Monday: “Pupils will no longer be advised to wear face coverings in schools and colleges from 17 May, as infection rates decrease and the vaccination roll-out covers most adults.”

He added: “All other protective measures such as ‘bubbles’, extra hygiene and social distancing will remain in place.”

The announcement comes despite a plea from scientists - including members of Independent Sage - and education unions to keep face masks in secondary school classrooms for longer.

