Will mandatory face coverings in England bring audiences back to the cinema?

People wear protective masks as they wait for the screening of a movie in Paris, Monday, June 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Visitors to English cinemas will have to wear face coverings from 8 August, according to new government guidance — but will it affect whether audiences flock back?

Boris Johnson announced this afternoon that it will be a legal requirement to wear a mask in various “indoor settings where you are likely to come into contact with people you do not normally meet”.

This includes museums, art galleries and places of worship — as well as cinemas.

Face coverings had not previously been recommended at cinemas, with no government rules imposed and the UK Cinema Association guidance suggesting it should be left to customers to choose.

It has not been explained how this new rule — which will be enforceable by law — will affect the sale of food and drink in multiplexes.

Movie theatres in England have been able to open since 4 July under lockdown rules, but Cineworld and Picturehouse only opened their doors on Friday.

Odeon and Showcase have been staggering their return, while Vue announced its reopening would be delayed further until 7 August.

A sign reading "We'll Be Back" is seen on the Prince Charles cinema near Leicester Square on March 20, 2020. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The prime minister’s announcement has sparked debate on social media, with the Cineworld Action Group — made up of employees at the chain — among those welcoming the news.

Others, however, were more sceptical about the effect this will have on the cinema experience.

We welcome the news that face coverings will be compulsory in cinemas in England. We hope @scotgov and @WelshGovernment will introduce similar guidance as Cineworld continues to ignore staff concerns. 😷 https://t.co/aCkjWsLNsI — Cineworld Action Group (@cineactiongroup) July 31, 2020

Pretty happy it's now gonna be that you have to wear a mask. I was planning on wearing mine tonight anyway at the cinema 😷😂 — Michael Harrison (@Michaelh747) July 31, 2020

Who on earth will want to go to the cinema if you have to sit there with a face mask on the whole time?



A film at home sounds far more appealing. — Emily Hewertson (@emilyhewertson) July 31, 2020

Well that's cinema trips ruined in England for the present future. I won't be wearing a mask to watch a film! They should put two showing where one you don't have to wear a mask! — A J Hughes (@AJHughes2408) July 31, 2020

Several new releases have arrived this weekend, including Eva Green sci-fi Proxima, Second World War romance Summerland and the Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged.

Crowe told Yahoo Movies UK this week that he believes audiences are craving the “feeling of normalcy” that comes with watching a film on the big screen.

Some smaller releases are heading to cinemas in the next few weeks, with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet due to be the first major blockbuster out of the gate on 26 August.

Two days later, Disney’s long-delayed X-Men spin-off The New Mutants is due to finally make its appearance on the big screen in the UK.