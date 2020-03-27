This luxurious face mask is the ultimate payday treat

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For many women, taking time out at the end of a busy day to do a face mask or skincare routine is a way to unwind.

In these unprecedented times during the coronavirus outbreak, you could be either missing your weekly beauty appointment or in need of some self-care to help you feel uplifted.

If you’re searching for a beauty pick-me-up, we recommend the R&R Mask by Summer Friday’s.

The American brand was created by influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland in 2018.



Shortly after its launch, Kim Kardashian shared her love of the brand on Instagram, which caused it’s first product, Jet Lag Mask, to sell-out several times.

Now, having added more cult product to its curated repertoire, the R&R mask was created to combat dryness, wrinkles and bring a glow to tired and stressed-out complexions.

The product is available at Selfridge’s in the UK and is part of the British stores ‘Buying Better’ edit as it’s cruelty-free and vegan.

Made with delicately ground wild rose powder to exfoliate dead skin cells, the rose focussed product has an immediate soothing and relaxing scent.

The mask is made up of numerous restorative antioxidant-rich oils, including natural Bulgarian rose oil, which is considered one of the world’s most precious essential oils.





It also features argan, safflower, sesame and avocado oils that help to restore your skins moisture and leave if feeling petal-soft.

The mask has hundreds of five-star reviews on Summer Friday’s website, many saying it “smells absolutely incredible” and is the “most amazing mask ever”.

One customer wrote: “You can feel the hydration, the glow to your skin after is amazing!”

While another added: “Smells like roses, and leaves your skin feeling as soft as a rose petal.”

While we agree it’s not the most affordable addition to your bathroom cabinet, for those looking to treat themselves to a pick-me-up on payday, we would certainly recommend.