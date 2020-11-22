This Face Mask Has a Hidden Feature That Makes It More Comfortable — and It’s on Sale for Just $5

Amazon

Face masks have likely become the norm for you this year, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending that all Americans wear them in public to help slow the spread of coronavirus. With an overwhelming number of brands now selling face coverings, you may have a hard time deciding which one to add to your rotation. Amazon alone has hundreds of thousands to choose from!

Luckily, we’ve found an option that stands apart from the rest. Even better, it’s on sale right now as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday 2020 deals. The Safe-Mate x Case-Mate Reusable Cloth Face Mask is made with a cotton/polyester blend that is super soft on the skin. Plus, it boasts a genius hidden feature that shoppers say makes it comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time.

Along with regular ear loops, the popular mask has an elastic strap built-in along the back, which helps reduce pressure on the ear straps. According to one shopper, this makes it “100 times more comfortable than other masks.”

The breathable face mask is also machine-washable, and it even has a secret inner pocket that can fit most filters. “Outstanding mask,” raved one shopper. “Very comfortable to wear, love that it has the strap in the back to pull the loops away from your ears. Shape is fantastic, it has a little bit of a pocket for nose and chin, no tucking and nipping to put it in place.”

“These face masks fit SO much better than others,” wrote another. “With the band around the back there are no gaps so they are safer and very comfortable. Easily washable and love the wide insert space on the back. Highly recommend!!”

Normally, a six-pack of the reusable masks would set you back $40, but right now, you can shop it for only $30 thanks to Amazon’s early Black Friday sale — meaning you can scoop up six of these top-rated masks for a mere $5 each. We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so you’ll have to move quickly if you want to take advantage of the huge discount. And if you do miss out, don’t fret. Tons of other comfortable face masks are currently on sale on Amazon, too.

Keep reading to shop a six-pack of the Safe-Mate x Case-Mate Reusable Cloth Face Mask, and browse more discounted face masks, below.

Buy It! Safe-Mate x Case-Mate Reusable Cloth Face Mask Six-Pack, $30 (orig, $39.99); amazon.com

More Face Masks on Sale for Amazon’s Early Black Friday Sale

