The Face-Lifting Device Kate Hudson Uses for Sculpted Cheekbones Is Over $100 Off for Prime Day

Plus, more celebrity-approved skincare tools on sale.

When celebrities finally reveal their beauty routines and the skincare secrets that have kept their faces looking ageless, I’m often left wanting a little more. You mean you want me to believe that drinking lots of water and applying sunscreen is what’s left you with not so much as a blemish, wrinkle, or puff? But other times they reveal more than just the moisturizer their esthetician put them on to, with some stars even sharing the tools they rely on for a sculpted, snatched face. And according to both Kate Hudson and Jennifer Coolidge, the secret to chiseled cheekbones and jawlines are a few devices that are currently on sale at Amazon for Prime Day.

“When I do the NuFace every day, I feel a huge difference in my skin…it's actually shocking,” said Hudson, who had once considered facial tools “gimmicky.” And according to Coolidge, SolaWave’s Wand gives her a “glow” she “loves.” But neither are alone in swearing by microcurrent devices, which was created to lift, tone, and smooth in just minutes, with supermodels including Bella Hadid and Miranda Kerr having used NuFace’s lifting technology before and Nicole Kidman using SolaWave’s. And right now at Amazon, products from each brand are majorly discounted.

NuFace Trinity Starter Kit

Amazon

$350

$245

Buy on Amazon

NuFace Trinity Starter Kit includes the brand’s Trinity microcurrent device and gel primer. The tool works by sending gentle electrical currents into the epidermis, hypodermis, and muscle. These are designed to give you that snatched, smoothed look instantly and — over time and with consistent use — a more lifted, sculpted appearance (think, face lift for a lot less).

While it might seem too good to be true, Amazon shoppers swear by the results, with a 64-year-old customer noting that after just a few weeks, their skin was both “firmer” and “brighter,” writing that, yes, it “actually works.” Another person said, “I think I found a better Botox [that’s] cheaper,” explaining that after two weeks their eyes looked “opened and lifted.” “I can actually see my eyeshadow,” they wrote.

The Trinity Starter Kit isn’t the only thing from NuFace on sale during Prime Day though. The brand’s Mini+ Kit is also marked down, now 36 percent off.

NuFace Mini+ Starter Kit

NuFace

$245

$161

Buy on Amazon

The name probably clued you in, but just in case it didn’t: This is that same device, just smaller. And according to customers at NuFace, that size makes it incredibly convenient. “I am loving how small and easy it is to travel with the device,” wrote one person, who described the device as “easy to use [and] straightforward,” adding that they “literally see [a] difference after just a few uses.”

NuFace also has that same microcurrent technology available for the body with its NuBody, now 20 percent off.

NuFace NuBody

Amazon

$399

$319

Buy on Amazon

Shoppers say that their “calves and thighs have gone back in time” thanks to NuBody, which they say improved “skin tone, skin texture, [and] muscle tone.” Another customer wrote that after three months, they saw an improvement in the cellulite in their thighs and stomach.

In addition to NuFace, SolaWave’s Four-in-One Facial Wand is on sale for just $111. This tool, which offers microcurrents, red light therapy, face massage, and therapeutic warmth is designed to smooth skin and reduce blemishes.

SolaWave Four-in-One Facial Wand

Amazon

$149

$111

Buy on Amazon

This wand has been used by everyone from Nicole Kidman to Jennifer Coolidge, and shoppers are calling it “sorcery.” “My skin is soft, plump and hydrated,” wrote one person, noting that after using the tool for five minutes three days a week, their skin showed “great signs of improvement in [both] look and feel.”

Firmer skin and a sculpted face doesn’t have to cost a lot of money — at least today it doesn’t. During Prime Day, shop NuFace’s shopper- and celebrity-loved devices at some of their lowest prices this year.



