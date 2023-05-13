When you face an existential threat, there is no time for the trivial

Supporters of Foxconn founder Terry Gou attend a rally as he seek the presidential nomination of the Kuomintang (KMT) in New Taipei City

I'm currently on a trip to Taiwan as a guest of its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are a troupe of international journalists, from as far afield as Fiji and Oman. Among those on the trip was an Israeli fellow, but he left on Thursday evening, just three days after he flew across the world to be here. Rockets had begun raining down on his home town, Tel Aviv – and he wanted to be with his kids “when the sirens start”.

Israel is further along in the experience of facing the lethal hostility of deranged neighbours than Taiwan. But both countries clearly have much in common from the constant, looming existential threat and possible military destruction they face – and the fact that they have little international support outside of the US. In Taiwan’s case, this is due to a general craven fear of offending China and losing out on trade; in Israel’s, because of anti-Semitism. Ukraine and those European countries who border Russia but have tried to embrace Western liberalism are also in the unfortunate position of knowing they might be snuffed out by violence, at least in the form in which they currently exist – unless they take defence very seriously.

My week in Taiwan, combined with numerous trips to Israel, has bestowed on me the distinct impression that, to put it bluntly, living next to neighbours from hell, and with the constant threat of war, is good for the character.

The Slovakian and Polish men on the trip are clear-eyed about what authoritarian communism means, while our Israeli chum had a serious air and a highly nuanced relationship to news in his country: he had served in a parachute regiment in the army, and – as the child of Auschwitz survivors – felt deeply that politics is more than words or dinner-party virtue signalling. It’s a life and death matter of what a country will tolerate and demands both moral seriousness and readiness to act.

In Taiwan, the perilous state of existence plays out differently from Israel. Most tourists in Israel find the people generally kind and welcoming, but it’s a hectic place with much chaos, dysfunction, disillusionment and poverty.

In Taiwan, there is a sense that the extent of the hostility and danger they face from their “bad” neighbour, as health and welfare minister Jui-Yuan Hseuh put it, has done two things: given them a stoicism that manifests as supreme zen, and made them incredibly friendly, generous, kind and gentle. I asked Catherine Hsu, director general of Taiwan’s department of International Information Services (they like bureaucratic mouthfuls) why the people here are so friendly, and she said she thought it might be to do with the fact that they are so used to embracing foreigners as friends.

Taiwan needs all the friends it can get, from Somalia to Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, which is its only African ally. For fear of provoking China, only 12 countries – mostly small island nations – plus the Vatican City recognise it formally.

Taiwan’s precariousness on the world stage extends to all domains. Despite having one of the world’s best health systems – including new state of the art heavy ion therapy for pancreatic and prostate cancer that the US and UK can only dream of – Taiwan isn’t allowed anywhere near the World Health Organisation.

Instead of making them angry, dangerous and insular, like the North Korean leadership, Taiwan has responded by seeing the world in terms of potential allies, amenable to persuasion. It helps that it believes in science, liberal democratic values and capitalism. And yet there is nothing studied or even remotely self-aware in the generosity of most people.

At a hot springs, a group of us didn’t have swim caps, so a smart-looking local woman leapt out of the pool and bought one for each. A man in the group went for dinner but his friend didn’t show: a lady at the next table insisted on buying him his dinner. When I was advised to get off a bus by the driver, who had misread my map-pointing, he then stopped his bus in the middle of the road, ran over to me and heatedly insisted I get back on as he was, in fact, going to the right place.

Unlike in Israel, where trauma and many dead bodies underpin the present, there is a quietness, a tranquility here, as if taking care of your immediate environment by behaving well – never littering, never shouting in public, being scrupulously polite (it helps they don’t drink much) – is the best thing you can do to preserve and strengthen your country (along, of course, with continued hegemony in the global semiconductor industry, of which the Taiwanese are world masters). They simply cannot afford to have a mess of their own making here; nor, despite being a relatively progressive country (the only one in Asia to legalise gay marriage), can they afford to have the same fixation with emotional trivia that we do. I doubt that constant monitoring of microaggressions or trigger warnings would fit the scene very well. Who has the space for that with Chinese ships circling?

As I have heard again and again over the past week, self-defence starts at home. So far, I haven’t been all that convinced by Taiwan’s military readiness for attack. But building a prosperous, well-running, low-crime society is one way to inspire allegiance and, should the time come, the kind of bravery and bloodshed required to defend yourself from bigger invaders. I hope Britain would rouse itself sufficiently to do the same.

