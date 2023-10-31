This best-selling gentle face cleanser is sold every 5 minutes on Amazon — and it’s only $23

You’ll likely find just about anything you need or want on Amazon, and while that’s convenient, this makes it even more difficult to find a quality product that works. With thousands of face cleansers available on the massive online retailer, shoppers say this $23 best seller is one of the gentlest and helped brighten their skin after just a few uses.

Amazon InstaNatural Vitamin C Face Cleanser The InstaNatural Vitamin C Face Cleanser is so popular that one sells every five minutes. The key ingredient that makes it such an effective product is vitamin C. It's a go-to ingredient for brightening and firming skin, and this cleanser has a lot of it, plus a bunch of calming powerhouse ingredients to ensure that it's safe for all skin types — especially sensitive skin. $22 at Amazon

It’s packed with extracts like green tea, chamomile and sugarcane and calming ingredients like coconut water and aloe vera that leave the skin hydrated, refreshed and never stripped or dry.

It’s also super easy and mess-free to use, thanks to its tube vessel. This also makes it convenient for travel. Just throw it in your bag without worrying about any product spilling.

Tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about this powerhouse face cleanser. One reviewer even said she “can’t live without this product.”

“Makes my face feel so clean and refreshed, which makes my morning,” the same reviewer wrote.

Another 18-year-old shopper said this is the only face cleanser that didn’t cause her skin to break out, and she’s stuck with it ever since.

“I have really struggled with finding the right things for my skin,” the shopper wrote. “Everything I used would just break me out and leave my skin dry. This right here is literally the best.”

In the same vein, another shopper who suffered from acne for years said this product single-handedly cleared it all up.

“Before I started using this product, I had constant breakouts,” the five-star reviewer wrote. “I bought this on a whim and have had clear skin for over three years now.”

Snag the cult favorite InstaNatural Vitamin C Face Cleanser right now on Amazon.



