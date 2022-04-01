Facade Anchors Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026

Radiant Offshore Consultancy LLP

The global facade anchors market is expected to rebound at a healthy CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 649.2 million in 2026.

Raipur, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has added a new report titled Façade Anchors Market to its library, which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1974/facade-anchors-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has been compiled using a variety of analytical methodologies and contains analyzed data on the key players, market scope, and much more. The researchers at Stratview Research have studied the historic and present situation of the top players in the Façade Anchors Market. The report includes highly reliable and vital data that can be beneficial for the key decision-makers and strategists.

Key Features: The report covers –

Market Size and Revenue

Production rate

Covid19 impact on the market

Import/export data

Supply/demand analysis

Market share, CAGR, etc.





Furthermore, the research provides in-depth information about the current trends, growth drivers, and competition.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Façade Anchors Market is driven by a number of factors, some of which are noted below:

A recovery in the global economy,

Revival of the construction industry across key economies,

A gradual shift from low-rise buildings to mid-and high-rise buildings as well as skyscrapers.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.



Market Segmentation:

According to the report, the Global Facade Anchors Market is segmented by the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain –

Story continues

by Product Type - Façade Anchors and Masonry Anchors,

by Application Type - Curtain wall, Rainscreen Cladding, and Others,

by Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

View the Report Scope and Table of Contents:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/1974/facade-anchors-market.html

Market Insights –

Market Trends by Product Type - The market is segmented into facade anchors and masonry anchors. Facade anchor is expected to remain the larger and the faster-growing product type in the market in the foreseen future.

Market Trends based on the application type - The market is segmented into curtain walls, rain-screen cladding, and others. Curtain walls are estimated to maintain their dominance in the market over the next five years.

Which Region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The report suggests that Europe is expected to remain the largest market for facade anchors during the forecast period. Following are the reasons that make Europe a leading market for Façade anchors –

The construction sector is among the largest economic sector in Europe accounting for approx. 9% of the region’s GDP.

The rapidly expanding civil and commercial construction industry in the region is the primary factor, driving the demand for facade anchors.

Increasing investments in the rehabilitation of historical and old buildings are acting as a catalyst for the growth of the market.

North America and Asia-Pacific are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming 5 years, driven by an expected rebound in the construction industry and increasing investments in the maintenance of old and historical buildings.





The impact of Covid19 on the market –

Post-2008-Subprime crises, the construction industry slowly returned to its growth trajectory and was expected to further prosper in the coming decades. However, the sudden outburst of the Covid-19 pandemic shocked the entire ecosystem of the market, resulting in supply chain sabotage, mandatory lockdowns across the globe, and a halt in infrastructure projects. Although the global facade anchors market represents a small share of the industry, it could not escape from the severe impact of the pandemic. As a result, the facade anchors market registered a decline of about -9.7% in 2020, creating significant losses for industry stakeholders serving the market.

Who are the Key Players active in the market?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players –

Hilti Group

Wurth Group.

EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Halfen

Fischer Group of Companies

Simpson Strong Tie

Related reports which might be useful:

Mechanical Anchor Market:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/1978/mechanical-anchor-market.html



Cast In Place Anchor Market:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/2198/cast-in-place%20anchor-market.html



About Stratview Research –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in





CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176



