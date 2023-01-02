'Fabulous' Luke Shaw plunges Harry Maguire’s Manchester United future into further doubt - GETTY IMAGES/ISAAC PARKIN

Harry Maguire’s future at Manchester United have been plunged into further doubt by the emergence of Luke Shaw as a centre-half option for manager Erik ten Hag.

Shaw has impressed in central defence next to Raphael Varane in last two Premier League outings against Nottingham Forest and Wolves, with United winning both games and keeping clean sheets in each.

The left-back volunteered to play alongside Varane in the 3-0 victory against Forest with Maguire only considered fit enough for the bench following illness, Victor Lindelof also ruled out due to sickness and Lisandro Martinez still to return at that stage from the World Cup with Argentina.

But Ten Hag’s decision to stick with the Shaw-Varane pairing in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Wolves despite the availability of Maguire and Lindelof, has raised fresh doubts over the United captain’s longer-term prospects under the Dutchman.

And with Martinez back training since last Wednesday after winning the World Cup with Argentina and likely to be back in the squad to face Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Tuesday, Maguire faces an even bigger obstacle to get back into the side.

Maguire rediscovered his form and confidence in Qatar with England but, since being dropped by Ten Hag following United’s opening two defeats of the campaign against Brighton and Brentford, the former Leicester defender has made just one league start, against West Ham in October.

Injuries have also hampered Maguire this season but Varane and Martinez are very much established as Ten Hag’s first half partnership and now Shaw’s emergence as centre-back alternative in addition to Lindelof has risked pushing the captain further down the pecking order.

United paid Leicester £85m for Maguire in 2019 but they may struggle to recoup half their money in event Ten Hag opts to sell the player in the summer.

Maguire stepped off the bench late on against Wolves - AP/RUI VIEIRA

Ten Hag lauded Shaw’s performances against Forest and Wolves and admitted he had given him an extra option in the position. “We have seen the last two games he has been fabulous,” the manager said. “He has impressed but, of course, we also know he is really good as a left full-back. It’s an extra option and that’s always good for a team.

“You have your ideas and a plan but sometimes it changes by circumstances like the illnesses for Harry and Victor. Normally, they start in the games we have just played, but then Casemiro did well as a centre-half [against Burnley] and then Luke did very well against Nottingham Forest.”

Ten Hag also made reference to the speed Shaw offered United at centre-half, which has been an issue for Maguire given the manager’s desire to play a high line.

“You look at the game plan, the way we had to approach Wolves, and I thought it was the best match with Rapha and Luke,” he said. “Especially we knew the speed of Wolves from the right side and we could cover that because we wanted to attack over the left side with our offensive game from Tyrell Malacia. That was a good fit and also in possession you can have better angles with the left foot.”

Ten Hag said he hopes to have Martinez, as well as midfielder Scott McTominay, back for the visit of Bournemouth and said right back Diogo Dalot was making good progress after returning from the World Cup with Portugal with an injury.

“Both [Martinez and McTominay] were training yesterday [Friday] and today [Saturday]. I’m quite optimistic that they can both return to the squad.

“Diogo Dalot also made good progress. We don’t want to take risks with anyone because we know there are many games to come and we need a full squad to cover all the games.”