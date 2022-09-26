Fabry Disease Treatment Market to surpass USD 3.5 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

·2 min read
Fabry disease treatment industry is anticipated to register 8% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 owing to growing awareness among specialist and physicians.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fabry disease treatment market value is projected to cross USD 3.5 billion by 2030 , according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising emphasis on the advancement of genetic disease therapies will drive market expansion. Several biotech companies have been collaborating with healthcare organizations to design breakthrough disease treatment options. For example, 4D Molecular Therapeutics (4DMT) partnered with the NFDF (National Fabry Disease Foundation) to develop advanced treatments for Fabry disease patients.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4237


Chaperones to emerge as a key treatment option for Fabry disease patients

Chaperone therapy segment accounted for 18% business share in 2021, given the increasing awareness regarding the use of active-site-specific chaperone 1-deoxygalactonojirimycin. This therapy can facilitate the folding of mutant GLA (α-galactosidase A) in the endoplasmic reticulum and increase its lysosomal residual activity. Moreover, the reduction of Gb3 (globotriaosylceramide) deposits is shown in lymphoblasts from Fabry disease patients with missense mutation GLA.

Browse key industry insights spread across 109 pages with 123 market data tables & 17 figures & charts from the report, “Fabry Disease Treatment Market Size By Treatment Type (Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) {By Drug Type (Agalsidase Alpha, Agalsidase Beta}, End-use (Physician Office and Home Settings)}, Chaperone Therapy), Industry Analysis Report, Price Trends, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/fabry-disease-treatment-market

Rising elderly population to support the APAC industry development

Asia Pacific Fabry disease treatment market is poised to depict a CAGR of more than 10% through 2030, driven by the growing disease prevalence and awareness about its precise treatment. Due to the rising complications associated with the disease, and need for precise diagnosis and treatment, government bodies have also introduced varied initiatives. The report also reveals that the growing elderly population, which contributes to the target disease burden, will likely result in the expansion of Fabry disease treatment centers in the region.

Increase in product approvals from regulatory authorities to strengthen the industry landscape

Key players operating in the fabry disease treatment market are Takeda, Sanofi, Amicus Therapeutics, ISU Abaxis, and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, among other companies. These market participants are rapidly developing innovative products with approval from various regulatory bodies.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4237

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com/


