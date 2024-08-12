Fabrizio Romano: ‘Excellent’ defender has now left Arsenal for Serie A club

English right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy has left Arsenal to join Genoa, according to Italian transfer experts Fabrizio Romano and Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan in the Championship with Millwall, featuring in 40 games and weighing in with two goals and four assists.

The ‘excellent’ Norton-Cuffy also had earlier loan spells in the English second division with Coventry City and Rotherham United in 2022-23 and was with Lincoln City in League One back in 2021-22.

#Calciomercato | Il #Genoa ha chiuso per Brooke Norton-Cuffy, difensore di proprietà dell’#Arsenal — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) August 12, 2024

Brooke Norton-Cuffy leaves Arsenal to join Genoa, deal almost agreed between clubs.#AFC gave green light to the move. pic.twitter.com/Qt3GzxwDWb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2024

Arsenal will receive €2m fixed fee plus add-ons for Brooke Norton-Cuffy to join Genoa on permanent deal. Medical tests booked later this week. pic.twitter.com/3x1IITWiD0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2024

The England youth international joined Arsenal as a schoolboy in 2016 but has yet to feature for the first-team.

That will no longer be happening as he is now off to Serie A to join Genoa after Arsenal gave the green light, with a deal now almost agreed between clubs.

Despite impressing with the Lions last season and earning rave reviews, Norton-Cuffy has not done enough to force his way into the Gunners first-team given the quality of options available at the disposal of manager Mikel Arteta at right-back.

Ben White is the first-choice in the position right now, while the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber and even Thomas Partey can play in the position.

The situation forced the talented Reuell Walters to leave after his contract expired, and the 19-year-old Hale End academy graduate has now joined Luton Town in the Championship after failing to make a first-team appearance for Arsenal despite getting named in the matchday squad several times.

Norton-Cuffy is moving on too and will be desperate to prove himself in the Italian top-flight having not gotten the opportunity to do so with the North London club.