Fabricio Werdum: 8 Out of 10 UFC Fighters Don't Like Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is a fan favorite. He's the fight promotion's biggest draw, but he's not well liked by his peers. According to former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, most fighters within the organization aren't fans of “The Notorious.”

“I think the fighters don’t like him because he talks too much. He doesn’t have respect for each of the fighters,” Werdum told MMAWeekly.com. “This is no good. If he had respected fighters, everybody would love him, but he talked too much.”

McGregor became the only fighter in UFC history to hold two divisional titles at the same time when he finished Eddie Alvarez for the 155-pound championship at UFC 205. He already held the 145-pound title, but was later stripped of the belt due to inactivity in the weight class.

McGregor's ability inside the Octagon has made history, and his self-promotion changed the game. It's his bombastic and sometimes offensive comments leading up to a fight that his colleagues question.

“Conor McGregor has a lot of promotion. He talks a lot, but he doesn’t respect each fighter in the different divisions,” said Werdum. “Ask all the fighters. If you ask ten guys, eight say they don’t like him… 100 percent.”

