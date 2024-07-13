Fabregas wants ex-Man Utd stars as Como send offer to Martial after Varane – report

Newly promoted side Como continue talks with Raphael Varane and have sent an offer to another ex-Manchester United player, Anthony Martial, according to Gazzetta.

Como are confident of signing Varane as a free agent and have made a formal offer to another ex-Manchester United player, French striker Martial, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

The 28-year-old is available on a free transfer after the end of his contract at Old Trafford and according to Gazzetta, he has received an offer from Fabregas’ club.

Besiktas have also made a formal proposal to the ex-Monaco and Manchester United star, but the Turkish side just signed Ciro Immobile from Lazio, so Como hope to close the deal.

Likewise, Varane is assessing the offers received from other clubs, especially some in the MLS, but according to Gazzetta, Como are confident of securing his signature.

In the meantime, the Azzurri have reached agreements with Pepe Reina and Alberto Moreno who are expected to move to the Stadio Senigaglia after the end of their contracts with Villarreal.