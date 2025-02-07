Fabregas: ‘I have a lot to learn, but Como want positivity’

Cesc Fabregas is ‘well aware I have a lot to learn’ as a coach, but has already changed so much since Como’s opening day defeat to Juventus and wants a ‘positive’ approach.

Nobody was busier in the transfer window than the Lariani, who have totally transformed their squad with many players coming in and leaving.

Ivan Smolcic makes his debut from the start tonight against Juventus, but he is one of many mid-season arrivals including Maxence Caqueret, Anastasios Douvikas, Assane Diao, Jean Butez, Mergim Vovjoda, Ivan Azon, Jonathan Ikone, Alex Valle and free agent Dele Alli.

Fabregas still finding his Como shape

Does having so many new faces working together make it difficult for Como?

“Difficult is a relative word, we only want to talk about positivity and will see after the game,” Fabregas told Sky Sport Italia.

When these sides met it was the opening round of the season in August 2024 and Juventus emerged 3-0 winners. That was the Serie A debut as a coach for Fabregas, so how has he changed and matured since then?

“Obviously, we changed a lot, I am very young and every experience is valuable each day. I am well aware that I have a lot to learn, but playing against sides like Juventus is already a great learning curve, especially in this atmosphere.”

Can Nico Paz raise the bar in a big game against a top opponent?

“Absolutely yes,” smiled Fabregas.