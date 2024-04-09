Fabio Wardley: 'Strong possibility' of Frazer Clarke rematch, says British heavyweight champion

One judge scored the initial bout 114-113 to Wardley (left), another 115-112 to Clarke, with a third unable to split them at 113-113 [Getty Images]

British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley says there is a "very strong possibility" of a hotly-anticipated rematch with Frazer Clarke.

Wardley and challenger Clarke fought out a thrilling split-decision draw at London's O2 Arena earlier this month.

The bout was one of the fights of 2024 so far and Clarke has already stated his case for a return meeting.

"I'm always looking for the big fights, the big opponents, the big occasions," Wardley told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"I want to be part of the big events so there's no steps back for me, it's always marching forward."

Wardley, however, insists he will not rush into a decision and indicated he could vacate the Lonsdale Belt if the right opportunity comes up elsewhere.

"I'm still undefeated, I've still got all my belts, I'm still in prime position in terms of governing bodies and rankings, so there are still options for me on the table," he added.

If a rematch is set, big Ipswich Town fan Wardley is keen for it to take place at Portman Road, the Tractor Boys' home ground.

"It's definitely a possibility - dates are the biggest problem, but it's an option we are looking at," said Wardley, who has been the British champion since November 2022.

The initial bout was the first time Wardley had been taken to the scorecards since his professional debut five years ago, having amassed 16 successive stoppage wins since then.

The 29-year-old scored the fight's only knockdown but fought most of the bout with a bad cut on his nose.

"There are massive amounts to learn from that - it was the first time I've had a massive cut like that, the first time I'd gone 12 rounds," Wardley added.

"Knowing I've done it and I can do it going forward, having that faith and that self-belief - I still had a lot in the tank, so it gives you good confidence if I have to go through all that again."